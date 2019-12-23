Reggae Singer Koffee One of Three Jamaicans Featured in “Grand Theft Auto” Video Game Playlist

Reggae singing sensation and Grammy-nominee Koffee is one of three Jamaican music artists featured on the playlists of the popular “Grand Theft Auto V” video game. The singer is featured along with dancehall deejays Alkaline and Kranium. The latest update of the game which is noted for its use of in-game radio stations that are hosted by artists and deejays from the real world, has won over music fans with its mix of hit tunes and exclusive recordings of some of the top stars in the music industry. In 2019, a new station “iFruit Radio” with hosts rappers Danny Brown and Skepta, features “Alkaline’s “With the Thing.” Which was released in March 2019. It also features “Money in the Bank” from Kranium. This station has now added Koffee’s “W,” which is her newest song and which includes performer Gunna. This track was released only weeks ago. The game “Grand Theft Auto” first launched in 1997 in the action-adventure category of video games. Most of the games in the franchise have fictional locations that are reflective of real-world cities like New York City and Miami. In the game, players select missions and engage in various other activities that include driving, third-person shooting, carjacking, and role-playing. Celebrities from the movie and music industries were involved with the game by providing voices for in-game characters. Early on, these stars included Dennis Hopper, Samuel L. Jackson, James Woods, Debbie Harry, Axl Rose and Peter Fonda. Koffee was born Mikayla Simpson in Jamaica and is just 19. She shot to stardom with her popular song “Toast” in 2018. She signed with Columbia Records in 2019 and earned a Grammy nomination for her reggae album “Rapture.” Alkaline, whose real name is Earlan Bartley, is a Jamaican dancehall musician. He started his recording career at the age of 16 in Jamaica and had a string of hits in 2013. He became well known for his distinctive appearance, which featured bleached skin, blond dreadlocks, and tattooed eyes. His debut album “New Level Unlocked” released in 2016 and reached the top of the Billboard Reggae charts. Kranium, whose real name is Kemar Donaldson is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall singer and deejay. He is best known for his single “Nobody Has To Know” that released in 2013. This song led to his recognition on the global stage.

Information and Photo Source: Irie FM and Koffe Facebook