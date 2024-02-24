Richie Spice Ignites Ocho Rios, Young Reggae Ambassadors Shine Bright

The vibrant sounds of reggae filled the air at Island Village, Ocho Rios, on Saturday, February 10, as the Young Reggae Ambassadors took center stage and delivered riveting performances. Organized by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, the Young Reggae Ambassador Concert provides emerging reggae artistes with a platform to shine while nurturing their talents for future success.

Fueled by lead sponsor Wray and Nephew, the event emerged as a highlight of the 16th edition of Reggae Month. It underscored the ongoing presence of a talented pool of young artists ready to carry the reggae legacy forward. The lineup, featuring artists such as Aza Lineage, D-Medz, Eesah, and Royal Blu, testified to the depth and dynamism of Jamaica’s musical landscape.

As the guest artist, reggae veteran Richie Spice showcased his enduring influence on the genre with an electrifying performance. His skillful blend of timeless classics such as ‘Earth a Run Red‘ and newer tracks left the audience spellbound, craving an encore.

Reflecting on the importance of supporting young talent, Spice emphasized the significance of mentorship within the industry. “It was very important to me to perform at this Young Ambassador show because the youth learn from the experiences of others who have been there longer. If they can gravitate and are willing to learn, they can reach very far”, he said.

Easah, an up-and-coming artist and a beloved presence among the crowd, conveyed gratitude for his inclusion in the show’s lineup. He emphasized the significance of his debut in Ocho Rios and the honor of representing genuine reggae values through the invitation extended by the Ministry of Culture and the JCDC.

Regarding the role of industry veterans in supporting young ambassadors, Easah emphasized their contribution not only to the youth but also to the broader cultural landscape. He underscored the need for increased support for reggae music and culture, noting, “Reggae music stands for Jamaicans, and Jamaicans stand for reggae music.”

The Executive Director of the JCDC, Mr. Lenford Salmon, reflected on the achievements of Reggae Month celebrations, expressing satisfaction with the positive reception from the public. He highlighted the success of events such as the mega ‘Musical Tribute to Bob Concert’ at Emancipation Park on Bob Marley’s birthday, February 6.

Addressing the perception of Reggae Month being focused solely on Kingston, he emphasized the need for a more widespread celebration across the island, citing the regular live reggae concerts in Negril as an example. Salmon stressed the importance of nurturing the next generation of reggae stars, a vision shared by the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, through initiatives like Young Reggae Ambassadors and events involving emerging artists and children of reggae icons. This, he explained, aims to showcase the abundance of talented youth ready to carry the reggae legacy forward.

Coren Williams and George Stephens, both in the audience, shared their feelings, noting that the show exuded positive energy and enjoyment. Stephens, a visitor from the United Kingdom, expressed his desire to return to Jamaica next year during Reggae Month to show his support for the music.

Scheduled for Friday, February 16, the next Young Reggae Ambassadors concert at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre will feature a fresh lineup of up-and-coming reggae artists, with the added attraction of international reggae legend Capleton. The public is invited to come out and enjoy this free event showcasing the vibrant future of reggae music.