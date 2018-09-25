Rihanna Appointed Barbados Ambassador

Rihanna, the Barbadian pop star who was born Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty, has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados. She will have special responsibility for promoting education, tourism, and investment for the country.

The Prime Minister said the government was honored to name Rihanna an ambassador, describing her as an “outstanding Barbadian” and citing her significant commitment to raising the island’s profile throughout the world. Mottley went on to note Rihanna’s deep love for her country, which is reflected in her philanthropy in the areas of education and health. Rihanna also displays her patriotism by giving back to the country and continuing to consider Barbados her home, Mottley added. The manner in which the pop star has demonstrated her “significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business” makes her appointment to the role of ambassador especially fitting, said Mottley, as it will give her the power to take a larger and more definitive role in transforming her country.

In 2008, Rihanna received an appointment as one of the nation’s Cultural Ambassadors, and she did promotional work on behalf of the Barbadian ministry responsible for tourism. The new ambassadorial appointment expands her role to reflect her multi-dimensional achievements and international influence.

The Grammy award-winning artist and founder of the popular cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty has spoken extensively about her Barbadian heritage, and many of her songs reference her island roots. She consistently posts photographs on Instagram when she attends the annual Crop Over Festival carnival celebration in Barbados.

Commenting on her appointment, Rihanna said she “couldn’t be more proud” to be given the prestigious title from her home country, adding that every Barbadian must play a role in the effort to improve the nation. She said she is “ready and excited” about her new responsibilities. “I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados.”

