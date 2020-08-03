Shaggy and Conkarah Are First Jamaican Artists to Have No. 1 Hit on Billboard Mexico Airplay Chart

With their recording of “Banana,” Jamaican deejays Shaggy and Conkarah have become the first Jamaicans in history to achieve the Number 1 top ranking on Billboard’s Mexico Ingles Airplay chart. Originally released ten months ago, the track has garnered more than 10 million views on YouTube, and was played over 27 million original dance challenge creation pieces on Tik Tok, indicating how catchy it is. The original track and its “DJ FLe-MinisirenRemix” have attained more than 430 million combined international streams. Now the deejays have launched their official video for the remixed track, and it is rapidly attaining the “track for the summer” title. It is being played globally and ranks Number 5 on Shazam’s Top 200 Global list and Number 12 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 list. The tune is a modern rendition of the traditional Jamaican folk song “Day-O,” commonly known as the “Banana Boat Song.” The new video was released by S-Curve Records/BMG and was filmed in Kingston by director Jay Will, who has worked with Major Lazer and Third World.

This video shows the popular Tik Tok dance performed by young and old dancers, market vendors and street peddlers. Shaggy and Conkarah are seen singing the song while standing in front of a fruit stand that features an abundance of bananas. The video is now available on YouTube and other major streaming platforms.

The song is considered a breakthrough single for Conkarah, and having the Grammy Award winner Shaggy with him was a great help. The track is also included on Shaggy’s new album entitled “Hot Shot 2020,” which was released July 10, 2020. Shaggy, 52, a veteran reggae and dancehall star shows no signs of slowing down, and expressed the artists’ passion for music, saying that it brings joy to his soul when he shares the sounds that can “alleviate some chaos in the world right now. This is why I live for music. It changes and evolves us no matter how trying the circumstances are.” Then Shaggy added, “I make songs to put smiles on people’s faces and to make people happy.”

Photo source: Shaggy Facebook Page