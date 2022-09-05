Shenseea Is 4th-Most-Played Reggae Artist on Spotify Behind Bob Marley, Shaggy, Sean Paul

The monthly listener total for Jamaican reggae artist Shenseea on the streaming platform Spotify has increased to seven million, ranking her as the fourth most-played reggae artist on Spotify behind Shaggy, who has 14.4 million monthly listeners; Bob Marley, who has 16.1 million; and Sean Paul who has 24.9 monthly listeners.

Romeich Major, Shenseea’s local manager, was ecstatic, posting to Instagram that he was, “so proud to be a part of her Team, family and friendship just proud!!!! 4th most monthly listeners on spotify look at her among the great Jamaicans @duttypaul @direalshaggy @bobmarley @shenseea.”

Shenseea has steadily grown her presence on Spotify over time. She hit a milestone of three million monthly listeners in June 2022, but her collaboration on “Obsessed” with Charlie Puth and Calvin Harris has significantly made her more popular in the streaming community online. “Obsessed” debuted at Number 71 on the Official Singles Chart in the United Kingdom, the artist’s first UK chart debut.

The song, which provides Shenseea with her highest streaming numbers on Spotify, “Obsessed” is included on Calvin Harris’s album, “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2.” Puth, Harris, Shenseea, and Shenseea’s manager, Dizzycleanface, Jesse Boykins III, Nathalia Marshall, Rachael Kennedy, and Lance Ship are all credited as writers on the song.

“Obsessed” has been streamed 8.4 million times, but Shenseea’s most-streamed Spotify track is still “ShenYeng Anthem,” which has amassed 22.8 million listens.

Shenseea has recently received her first VMA nomination in the category of “Push Performance of the Year” for the track “R U That,” which features 21 Savage. She was also featured lately in her celebrity endorsement of Finish Line’s Adidas athletic-leisure wear.

Jamaican reggae/dancehall artist Shenseea was born Chinsea Lee in 1996. She came to the public’s attention following her appearance on recordings from Sean Paul, Vybz Kartel, and Christina Aguilera. She signed with Interscope Records in 2019 and released the song “Blessed,” which featured Tyga and obtained over 58 million YouTube views. Shenseea was featured on the Kanye West album “Donda” in 2021, and she was nominated for “Album of the Year” for her collaboration on the album at the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony. In 2021, she won “Best Reggae Act at the MOBO Awards, and in 2022, released her single, “Lick,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, from the album “Alpha.”