Shenseea Named New Connecticut Sun Music Ambassador

The Connecticut Sun have chosen Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea as their Music Ambassador for 2022, the 20th anniversary season. The Connecticut Sun also announced they will use the artist’s song “Sun Comes Up” from her debut album in a video that will run in the opening sequence of all of the Sun’s home games.

Shenseea’s song “Sun Comes Up” is an inspirational song about being persistent and determined when confronted with adversity. According to the official announcement, the song, which is appropriate because it includes “Sun” in the title, also matches the mindset of the Connecticut Sun franchise as it works to win the WNBA championship.

According to Jen Rizzotti, the Connecticut Sun president, the organization is excited to have Shenseea as its 20th anniversary season music ambassador. The Sun have been finding ways to utilize its platform to focus on young artists and attract fans to an exceptional experience throughout the season. Working with Shenseea definitely represents a move in that direction, Rizzotti said, adding that the Sun is anticipating the fans’ enjoyment of the song.

As for Shenseea, she has expressed her own excitement about teaming up with the Connecticut Sun with the song, which is dear to her heart. She noted that she is particularly honored to be part of something that supports strong women and that the collaboration with the Sun reflects everything she wants her music to be: empowering and uplifting for people.

Shenseea has attracted over 600 million views for her music videos, has 12 million followers on social media, and some three million listen to her on Spotify every month. She was named the Fastest Rising Dancehall Artist by Billboard magazine in 2019 and reached Number 2 on Billboard’s Reggae Digital Song Sales chart. The artist was also named an Up Next artist by Apple. Currently signed by Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records, Shenseea is one of the most requested artists in the dancehall genre. Her collaborations include projects with notable music stars in various genres, including Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Shaggy, Sean Paul, Kanye West, Christina Aguilera, Santigold, and Masego. “ALPHA” her debut album was released in March of 2022.

Photo – Shenseea IG