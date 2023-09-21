Shericka Jackson Sets Diamond League Record in 200-Meter Race

Jamaican runner Shericka Jackson, who has won two World Championships in the 200 meters, set a meet record at the Diamond League final on the second day of the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on September 17, 2023.

Jackson Makes History

Jackson established the meet record by running the distance in 21.57 seconds. With the win, Jackson became the second Jamaican and the third woman to claim victory in the Diamond League sprint double at the Prefontaine competition, just one day after winning the 100-meter event with a time of 10.70. The previous record of 21.77 seconds was set in 2017 by Torie Bowie of the United States who died in June 2023. Jackson’s performance places her in the company of fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who took the double in 2013, and Carmelita Jeter of the US, who was the first to win the sprint double in 2011.

Jackson Reaches Goal

In 2022, Jackson defined one of her goals for the year was to win two trophies, but she failed to do so during that season, so repeated her desire to get two trophies in 2023. Her two wins at the Prefontaine Classic marked reaching that goal. “I ran some fast times so I’m definitely grateful,” Jackson said about her achievement, noting that it was 12 months overdue. Her record-breaking time was the fifth fastest in history, and it gave Jackson five of the eight fastest times ever run.

Enjoying Downtime

Jackson emphasized that she is taking time to enjoy her victories. She said she plans to have some family time, enjoy some good food, and “probably go to the beach or something.” No track activities are planned, however. She just wants to enjoy the moment, realizing that anything can happen in the future. She is not focusing on preparations for the Olympics, although she knows the Games are coming. “I just want to enjoy the rest of this year and then Coach and I will prepare for next year,” she added.

Future Goals

Jackson said there is much more that she wants to achieve, and she acknowledges there are many things she still needs to master, especially in the 100 meters. She noted that she has improved “so much” in 2023 and that now she and her coach, the renowned Stephen Francis, will “go back to the drawing board and concentrate on further improvement knowing that the Olympics loom large in 2024. Jackson and her coach retained a balance in training during the racing season, she said, adding that she thought they did a good job with the program he structured allowing her to run faster and faster in each competition.

Photo – Track Alerts TV on YouTube