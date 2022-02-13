Show Your Support for the Exonerate Marcus Garvey Project

Today, we are asking people around the world to support the mission of petitioning President Joseph Biden to grant a posthumous pardon to legendary human rights icon, The Honorable Marcus Garvey, for his unjust prosecution and imprisonment in 1925. This coordinated global effort is led by the Caribbean-American Political Action Committee (C-PAC) with the full support of Dr. Julius Garvey, Marcus Garvey’s only surviving child. If you support this effort, we ask that you sign the online petition HERE that is linked directly to the White House. For our request to be considered by the President, we must submit 100,000 signatures within 30 days, beginning today, February 1.

Marcus Garvey was unjustly persecuted and imprisoned for crimes he did not commit. Since 1925, thousands of people have supported efforts for his exoneration. “We believe the time has come to clear Marcus Garvey’s name,” says Dr. Goulda Downer, Global Chair for the exoneration effort and President of C-PAC. “Marcus Garvey’s teachings of economic self-sufficiency, racial pride and economic justice still reverberates around the world today,” says Julius Garvey of his father, as the effort gets underway.

We encourage you to support this historic effort by signing the petition and encouraging everyone you know to do similarly. Let us work together to rectify this injustice and clear the Honorable Marcus Garvey’s name.

“A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.” – Marcus Garvey

Our exoneration committee Global Chair is Dr. Goulda Downer. Our Global Vice-Chairs are Dr. Ayize Sabater (North America), Dr. Elaine Knight (South America), Dr. Felicia BuadooAdade & Ms. Madia Logan (Africa) and Mr. James Gordon (Asia).

Visit us at justice4garvey.org to learn more about the effort or email us at [email protected]