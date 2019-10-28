Singer Tessanne Chin “Announces” Marriage via Social Media Photo

Jamaican recording artist, Tessanne Chin, announced to her 207,000 followers via her Instagram account that she married her baby’s father, Brandon. The couple announced their nuptials via a photo posted on Chin’s Instagram account dated Oct. 6, 2019. She announced on Sept. 10, 2019 that she was expecting a child with her new husband.

This is the second marriage for Chin, who was previously married to broadcaster Michael Anthony Cuff, Jr. in 2011 after a year-long engagement. The couple divorced in 2015.

Little is known of the groom, but Chin is well-known in her native Jamaica and in the music industry. She was the winner of NBC TV’s talent show competition The Voice during season 5 in 2013. She was a member of Adam Levine’s team, a judge on the show and the lead singer of the rock bad Maroon 5.

The reggae songstress had already established a reputation for herself in Jamaica prior to The Voice. She released her debut album “Count on My Love” in July 2014 under the Republic Records label. Chin is best known for her international hit “Hideaway.”

Tessanne Chin has opened for music greats that include Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight. She toured with Jimmy Cliff for three years and collaborated with a variety of artists including the Jamaican-Canadian reggae-fusion singer Shaggy.

Chin was born in Kingston, Jamaica in 1985. Her mother, Christine, is a Jamaican national of English and African descent and her father, Richard, is of Jamaican-Chinese descent. It’s no surprise that Chin sought a musical career. She comes from a very musical background. Her father was the drummer for The Carnations band and her mother was the singer and trumpeter for the group.

The music star’s sibling, Tami Chynn, is also a singer, songwriter and dancer. Chin’s cousin, Jay Hall, is a vocalist and guitarist with the UK rock group Grassroots. Hall’s brother, Leon, is a vocalist with the ska-fusion band Electrik Custard.

Tessanne Chin has been involved with a myriad of philanthropic projects that includes the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Divas Simply Singing that provides support and research for HIV/AIDS, and Rotary International for World Polio Day.

Photo Source: Tessanne Chin Instagram