Song by Koffee Makes Obama’s 2022 Favorite Music List

Former United States President Barack Obama continued his annual tradition of releasing a list of his favorite music of the year, and Jamaican reggae singer/songwriter Koffee’s “Pull Up” was included on his 2022 list. “Pull Up” was featured on Koffee’s debut album “Gifted,” which was released earlier in the year.

The song, “Pull Up,” was produced by Jae5, a London producer who has worked with J Hus with whom Koffee collaborated on the song “Repeat” from the 2020 album “Big Conspiracy.” In “Pull Up,” Koffee celebrates stunting, using a portion of the classic M.I.A. “Bad Girls” video with car stunts.

Koffee was born Mikayla Victoria Simpson in Spanish Town, Jamaica. She is better known by her professional name “Koffee.” Her debut single “Burning” was released in 2017. She then signed on with Columbia Records in 2019. Her EP “Rapture” was the winner of the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2019, making her the youngest person and only woman to win in that category. “Gifted” was her first full-length album. Preceding it was “Lockdown, “a single that was a commentary on COVID-19.

Jae5 began working with JOAT Music Group, an entity founded by his uncle, Blemish,” and Randy Valentine, in 2015. He began producing British artists like MoStack and Dave and was the executive producer on “Common Sense” by J Hus in 2017. He also worked with Burna Boy, Geko, Shakka, among others. He produced the multi-platinum single “Location” by Dave and won several GRM Rated Awards and MOBO Awards. He released his debut single as a lead artist, “Dimension,” in 2021.

