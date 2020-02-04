Spotify Finds Bob Marley is one of Top 5 Inspirations for Naming Pets

In a survey from the Swedish music streaming service Spotify conducted in conjunction with the service’s new playlists-for-pets option, it was discovered that Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley is among the top inspirations for pet owners when naming their pets. This fact came to light after the survey reported that almost 20 percent of the 5,000 pet owners surveyed said they named their pets after musicians. According to Spotify, the five most popular musician-related names for pets were Bob Marley, Elvis, Freddie Mercury, Bowie, and Ozzie.

Spotify now offers a feature whereby people can make playlists just for their pets. Spotify announced this process that allows the new feature on January 15, 2020. According to the service’s website, the idea is to let pet owners design “pawfect” playlists for their companion animals that are generated by algorithms. Prior to the launch of the pet playlist feature, Spotify used an online survey that obtained input from 5,000 pet owners located in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, and Italy. The survey discovered several interesting facts about pet owners and their companion animals.

According to Spotify, 53 percent of the surveyed pet owners believe their pet enjoys the same kind of music they do, and most of the owners also believe that music reduces their pet’s stress levels and makes their pets happy. Additionally, the survey found that 80 percent of the pet owners think their animals like music. Seventy-one percent said they played music specifically for their pets, while 69 percent reported that they sing to their pets. Fifty-seven percent dance with them.

To create a pet playlist on Spotify, users first select the type of pet from a list that includes dogs, cats, iguanas, hamsters, and birds. Owners then describe their pet’s personality in terms of shyness, energy level, relaxation level, and other traits that Spotify uses to curate the tunes on the playlist. Users then enter the pet’s name and submit a photo that is displayed on the cover of the playlist. They can then listen to the list and share it with their pets.

News network CNN reports that Spotify worked with animal experts to create podcasts of playlists that include “dog-directed praise” and reassurances for dogs who are left at home to reduce their stress while their owners are away. The podcasts will be launched at a future date.

