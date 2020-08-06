The 10 Best Jamaican Festival Songs of All Time

Jamaican Festival Song Competition has taken place annually since 1966. This list of 10 best festival songs since 1966 is highly explosive. They are all the people’s favorite but mine too. The criteria used to decide on these songs are

Impact on the nation’s children and adults during the year they each won

The response of dancehall and party fans when the songs are played on the dance floor and how they singalong

How regular DJs choose to play these songs over the others Jamaican Festival songs

1. Bam Bam with Toots & the Maytals – The winner in 1966

2. Intensified with Desmond Decker & the Aces – The winner in 1968

3. Sweet & Dandy by Toots and the Maytals – The winner in 1969

4. Cherio Baby with Eric Donaldson – The winner in 1971

5. Play de music with Tinga Stewart – The winner in 1974

6. Big heal boot- Freddy McKay – The winner in 1976

7. Land of my birth with Eric Donaldson – The winner in 1978

8. Born Jamaican with The Astronauts – The winner in 1979

9. Give Thanks and Praise with Roy Rayon – The winner in 1987

10. I Am a Jamaican with Buju Banton – The winner in 2020

Photo Source: Youtube, Facebook Page of each artist