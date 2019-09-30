The Health Benefits of Noni

Jamaicans have utilized the land’s natural botanical gifts for generations in traditional medicine practices and embraced the properties of new plants as they were brought to the island. One of those is the fruit of the noni tree.

The tree grows to approximately 10 ft. in height and produces green berries that ripen to a creamy yellow. The juice is bitter, but palatable when mixed with honey, and noni juice is sold as a weight loss product in Jamaica. It’s also available in capsules and powder form that can be mixed in a wide variety of beverages.

Scientifically, noni has been found to contain natural chemicals that support the body’s immune system to ward off infection and disease. Noni is rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals in the body that leads to the signs of aging. Just one ounce of juice increases energy and it works to lower blood pressure.

Noni has natural antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial properties. Some utilize it as a remedy for eczema and ringworm. It also has the ability to stimulate nitric acid production in the body that aids in increasing circulation and reducing plaque and bad cholesterol, all of which are good for the heart and brain.

Noni has natural anti-inflammatory properties to relieve pain and helps in regulating sleep and mood. The fruit is a readily available source of trace minerals the body needs that includes selenium, manganese, zinc, and vitamin C. It’s also high in fiber making it beneficial for addressing IBS.

The powdered leaves are used as a tea in Korea or mixed with garlic for kidney health. Jamaicans have incorporated it into traditional medical usage, but as with any natural remedy, noni may adversely interact with prescription medications. Always consult with a physician before taking any dietary supplement.

Photo Source: 123rf