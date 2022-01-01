What were you watching on your YouTube channel in 2021? Here are The Top 12 Youtube Videos You Were Watching in 2021 on Our Jamaica Channel. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel today.

1- What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in Kazakhstan?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World”, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Denneille Luke. She is a Jamaican living in Kazakhstan. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, dating, things to do, the language, music, and adjusting to living in Kazakhstan as an expat. Xavier asks what are the must-eat foods and must-visit places in Kazakhstan.

2- How This Jamaican Man Found His Long Lost Chinese Uncle

Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy talks to @IslandOrigins publisher Calibe Thompson about his journey to connecting with his long lost Chinese uncle. They are joined by reps from My China Roots and The Chinese Benevolent Association of Jamaica who helped Xavier find his Chinese Uncle. Last week we watched as he learned about connections with his African Ancestry.

3- What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in Saint Kitts and Nevis?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World”, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Andre Huie. He is a Jamaican living in Saint Kitts and Nevis. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music, and adjusting to living in Saint Kitts and Nevis as an expat. Xavier asks what are the must-eat foods and must-visit places in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

4- What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in Ghana?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World”, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Ruth Kwakwa. She is a Jamaican living in Ghana. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music, and adjusting to living in Ghana as an expat. Xavier asks what are the must-eat foods and must-visit places in Ghana.

5- The Jamaican Happy Birthday Song – Happy Birthday Jamaican Style

Here is the traditional Jamaican Happy Birthday Song made popular by Miss Lou on her show “Ring Ding”.

6- What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in Barbados?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World”, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Taitu Heron. She is a Jamaican living in Barbados. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music, and adjusting to living in Barbados as an expat. Xavier asks what are the must-eat foods and must-visit places in Barbados.

7- What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in Malawi?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World”, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Lincoln Bailey. He is a Jamaican living in Malawi. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music, and adjusting to living in Malawi as an expat. Xavier asks what are the must-eat foods and must-visit places in Malawi.

8- What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in Nunavut?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World”, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Sonia Osbourne. She is a Jamaican living in Nunavut. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music, and adjusting to living in Nunavut as an expat. Xavier asks about the must-eat foods and must-visit places in Nunavut.

9- What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in Tanzania?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World”, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Lascelles Chen. He is a Jamaican living in Tanzania. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music, and adjusting to living in Tanzania as an expat. Xavier asks what are the must-eat foods and must-visit places in Tanzania.

10 – What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in Rwanda?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World”, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Rolande and Makeda. They are Jamaicans living in Rwanda. She is a Jamaican living in Rwanda. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music, and adjusting to living in Rwanda as an expat. Xavier asks what are the must-eat foods and must-visit places in Rwanda.

11- What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in the United Arab Emirates?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World”, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with LaToya and Nicky. They are Jamaicans who live in the United Arab Emirates. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music, and adjusting to living in the United Arab Emirates as an expat. Xavier asks what are the must-eat foods and must-visit places in the United Arab Emirates.

12 – What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in Russia?

In our “Jamaicans to the World” Facebook Live show, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Kristine Bolt. She is a Jamaican living in Russia. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music, and adjusting to living in Russia as an expat. Xavier asks what are the must-eat foods and must-visit places in Russia.

Photo by Hello I’m Nik on Unsplash