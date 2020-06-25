The Top 9 Best Reggae Covers of The Beatles - Jamaicans.com

In the 1960’s the English band the Beatles were burning up the music charts worldwide and Jamaica took notice. Beatlemania was during the time Jamaican music was going through the transition from ska to rocksteady to reggae. Jamaican performers have covered Beatles songs for decades. They covered the Beatles songs mainly in reggae but you can hear the influences of ska and rocksteady. Here are our picks of the Top 9 Best Reggae Covers of The Beatles.

1. Hard Days Night – Pat Kelly

Jamaican singer Pat Kelly covered this song by the Beatles in 1984. The original was released on July 10th, 1964. The songwriters are John Lennon & Paul McCartney. Download the reggae version at Amazon here.

2. Hey Jude – John Holt

Legendary Jamaican singer and songwriter John Holt (a member of the Paragons) covered this song by the Beatles in 1971. The original song was released on August 26th, 1968. The songwriters are John Lennon & Paul McCartney. Download the reggae version at Amazon here.

3. Don’t Let Me Down – Marcia Griffiths

Legendary Jamaican singer Marcia Griffiths of “Electric Slide” fame, covered this song by the Beatles in 1969. The original song was released on April 11th, 1969. The songwriters are John Lennon & Paul McCartney. Download the reggae version at Amazon here.

4. “You Won’t See Me” – Ernie Smith

Jamaican reggae singer Ernie Smith ‎covered this song by the Beatles in 1975. The original song was released on December 3rd, 1965. The songwriters are John Lennon & Paul McCartney. Download the reggae version at Amazon here.

5. Ob-La-Di Ob-la-Da – Ken Lazarus

Jamaican singer Ken Lazarus covered this song by the Beatles in 1969. The original song was released on November 22nd, 1968. The songwriters are John Lennon & Paul McCartney. Download the reggae version at Amazon here.

6. BlackBird Singing – The Paragons

The Jamaican ska and rocksteady vocal group The Paragons covered this song by the Beatles in 1967. The original song was released on November 22nd,1968. The songwriters are John Lennon & Paul McCartney. Download the reggae version at Amazon here.

7. Let It Be – Nicky Thomas ‎

Jamaican reggae singer Nicky Thomas ‎covered this song by the Beatles in 1970. The original song was released on November 22nd,1968. The songwriters are John Lennon & Paul McCartney. Download the reggae version at Amazon here.

8. I Will – John Holt

Legendary Jamaican singer and songwriter John Holt (a member of the Paragons) covered this song by the Beatles in 1973. The original song was released on November 22nd,1968. The songwriters are John Lennon & Paul McCartney. Download the reggae version at Amazon here.

9. Carry That Weight – Dobby Dobson

Jamaican reggae singer and record producer Dobby Dobson ‎covered this song by the Beatles in 1971. The original song was released on September 26th, 1969. The songwriters are John Lennon & Paul McCartney.

Photo Source: 123RF