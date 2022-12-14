These 3 Jamaicans Honored by Institute of Caribbean Studies

Jamaicans Derrick “Duckie” Simpson, Dr. Trisha Bailey, and Dwight Smith were among the Caribbean nationals honored by the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) for contributions to their respective fields. The ICS has worked since 1993 to promote the voices and needs of Caribbean Americans and immigrants. Derrick “Duckie” Simpson of the Grammy Award-winning group Black Uhuru was presented with the Marcus Garvey Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Trish Bailey is the founder and CEO of Bailey’s Medical Supplies. She received the organization’s Luminary Award. Dwight Smith, the Chief Visionary Officer and Lead Innovator of Paragon VTOL, an aerospace company, was the winner of the Forerunner Award. The three Jamaicans received their awards at the 29th annual Caribbean American Awards Gala on November 18, 2022, at Washington, DC’s JW Marriott Hotel.

Following the presentation of his Marcus Garvey Award, Simpson said that while he has received many other awards, including the Grammy, the Marcus Garvey Award “is something special” as it represents “an outstanding Jamaican who has lobbied and fought on behalf of the masses.”

United States Vice President Kamala Harris praised the award winners in a message delivered by Danielle K. Decker, Advisor in the Office of the Vice President’s Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs. The Vice President thanked the awardees for their work and their efforts to elevate Caribbean American Heritage Month. She also noted how the ICS continues to make communities and democracy stronger and added that the Biden/Harris Administration was ”proud to forge the next chapter in the special and enduring relationship between the United States and the Caribbean region” that was based on shared values, common bonds, and the generations of families that have made their homes in the US. The Vice President also made mention of her own Caribbean heritage and thanked the awardees for showing how “big dreams, hard work, and unwavering optimism” ensure a future that brings prosperity and opportunity for all.

Other award winners at the ICS Gala included Eric Adolphe, Professor Carol Davis, Josanne Francis, Ainsley Gill, Biharil Lall, and Stacey Mollison.