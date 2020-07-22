Three Jamaican Hotels on Travel + Leisure List of Top Hotels in the World

Three hotels in Jamaica have been ranked among the top 100 identified by readers of Travel + Leisure. Every year, Travel + Leisure asks its readers to provide their nominations for the best travel experiences in the world, including the best hotels, resorts, islands, cities, cruises, spas, and more. The hotel rankings were then created from readers’ suggestions based on their facilities, location, service, food and the overall experience. The three hotels in Jamaica that made the list are Tensing Pen Resort, the Jamaica Inn, and the Rockhouse Hotel and Spa.

Ranking at Number 16 is Tensing Pen Resort located at the West End cliffs of Negril. This boutique property is made up of several stone-and-wood cottages with thatched roofs. Some of the cottages are surrounded by lush tropical gardens, and others offer views of the Caribbean Sea. All of them provide a relaxing sense of privacy.

Ranked in the Number 33 spot is the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios. This accommodation emphasizes authentic island style with its blue-and-white color scheme, breezy verandas, and tropical plants. The spa here offers exotic treatments such as coffee facials that make excellent use of local ingredients.

Listed at Number 83 is the Rockhouse Hotel and Spa in Negril on the rocky cliffs of Pristine Cove. The inn offers timber-and-stone cottages overlooking the Caribbean with an infinity-edge swimming pool as an alternative to swimming in the sea.

Ranking as the best hotel in the world on the Travel + Leisure list is the Capella Ubud Hotel in Bali. Rounding out the Top 5 hotels in the world are Hotel Amparo in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; Fogo Island Inn in Newfoundland, Canada; The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, Indonesia; and the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi in the Maldives. All the top 100 hotels are committed to providing excellent service in great locations and offering amenities that help them stand out from the usual hotel experience.

Information and Photo Source: Travel and Leisure, Tensing Pen Resort, The Jamaica Inn, Rockhouse Hotel and Spa