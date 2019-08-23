Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending August 23rd, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICA’S ECONOMIC REFORM PROGRAM STILL MONITORED BY EPOC

The Economic Program Oversight Committee (EPOC) will continue its monitoring of Jamaica’s economic reform program beyond the end of the Precautionary Stand-By Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). According to Dr. Nigel Clarke, Minister of Finance and the Public Service. EPOC will continue its monitoring until the Bank of Jamaica and Jamaica’s Fiscal Council policies are in operation.

BATTLES LOOM OVER FATE OF COCKPIT COUNTRY

Environmentalists and community stakeholders are looking to fight against bauxite mining in the area. The econologically sensitive region has been targeted by Special Mining License 173 that has been granted to Norenda Jamaica Bauxite Partners. Fifth-one percent of the organization is owned by the Jamaican government. The license was given by the Mines and Geology Division for a section of the Cockpit Country that is too close to an area slated for designation as the Cockpit Country Protection Area (CCPA), say environmentalists. Boundaries of the area as announced on August 11, 2019, exclude Accompong, Maroon Town, Cuffie Ridge, Quashies River Sink and Mahogany Hall, or Maroon and Jamaican history sites, they say.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

STUDY FINDS CARIBBEAN CITIZENSHIP BY INVESTMENT BETTER THAN EUROPEAN

According to the Professional Wealth Management magazine,, a publication of the Financial Times organization, released its latest CBI Index, which ranks all Citizenship By Investment (CBI) programs in the world using seven important criteria. In 2019, the study found that Caribbean nations held the top five ranked positions, surpassing the European Union. The Caribbean nation of Dominica was ranked Number 1 in the study for the third year in a row.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

FLORIDA CITY CELEBRATES MARCUS GARVEY

The city of Lauderdale Lakes in Florida celebrated Jamaican national hero Marcus Garvey on August 17, 2019, at the City of Lauderdale Lakes Educational and Cultural Center. Over 500 guests gathered to mark the 132nd anniversary of the birth of Garvey at the 2019 Marcush Garvey Rootz Extravaganza. The day of the celebration was called “Marcus Garvey Appreciation Day” Jamaica’s Consul General to the Southern USA, Oliver Mair, welcomed guests and praised the service of Garvey and his role in inspiring the black race.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

CARIBBEAN AIRWAYS ADDS SERVICE BETWEEN KINGTON AND GRAND CAYMAN

Caribbean Airlines announced new service between Kingston and Grand Cayman will begin on October 20, 2019. Flights will operate twice per week from Norman Manley International Airport in Jamaica, flying on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The new flights will allow business and leisure travelers to more easily connect to Grand Cayman from many of the carrier’s destinations, including Trinidad, Barbados, and St. Maarten.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

JAMAICAN SINGER LUCIANO BRINGS POSITIVITY TO MANITOBA

Jamaican Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Luciano. Wjpse ,isoc career s[ams severa; decades. Has always had a commitment to communicating love and unity among humanity in his songs. The artist will perform in Winnegpeg, Manitoba, Canada, on August 23, 2019. When he writes songs, he says, he writes for “the people” and not for himself. Luciano began his career at the age of 12, discovering his musical talent in church, but it was onl after getting his first guitar, which was made for him by his carpenter father, that he took his art seriously. Lucian believes that life is a struggle, but that people must embrace it in order to succeed.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

ELAINE THOMPSON, OTHER JAMAICANS TO COMPETE AT PARIS DIAMOND LEAGUE

Several Jamaicans are slated to compete at the Paris Diamond League on August 24, 2019. The athletes’ contingent will be headed by Elaine Thompson,, Jamaica’s 2016 Olympic sprint double champion. She will compete in the women’s 100 meter event against Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Defne Schippers. Thompson achieved a season’s best time of 10.73 seconds in the 100 meters at the Jamaica Trials. Stephenie-Ann McPherson will compete in the women’s 400; Natoya Goule in the women’s 800 meters, while Ronald Levy will run in the men’s 110 meter hurdles.