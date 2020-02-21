Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending February 21st, 2020

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

MATTHEW SAMUDA BECOMES NEW CABINET MINISTER IN JAMAICA

Jamaican Senator Matthew Samuda was sworn in as a cabinet minister at King’s House on February 17, 2020. Governor General Sire Patrick Allen did the honors upon advice from Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Samuda will take the role left vacant following the resignation of Pearnel Charles Jr., former Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.. Charles left the Ministry to pursue becoming the representative for Clarendon South Eastern in the parliamentary by-election slated for March 2, 2020.

TEACHERS’ ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT SUPPORTS NON-LETHAL WEAPONS FOR TEACHERS

The president of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association, Owen Speid, is lending support to providing teachers with non-lethal weapons like pepper spray to defend themselves against attacks from students and others. He is resisting calls to provide official training in self-defense as he believes offering such training could cause violent attacks to escalate. Speid has also advocated for more security guards, improved surveillance, and stronger security protocols to address the issue of attacks against teachers.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

DUST FROM SAHARA PRESENTS PROBLEMS FOR CARIBBEAN

People in Caribbean countries are feeling the respiratory effects of dust from the Sahara Desert in African that has traveled across the Atlantic Ocean. Several countries have instituted health precautions to address the coughing and eye irritation suffered by their populations. Barbados. St. Maarten, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines have issued health warnings. Weather forecasters predict the effects of the dust should begin to improve on February 21, 2020.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

NEW JOB MIGRATION RULES IN UK MAY BENEFIT SOME JAMAICANS

Jamaicans and others in the English-speaking regions of the Caribbean who have high-level skills are expected to gain some job opportunities in the United Kingdom as a result of new immigration rules instituted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The new policy could limit employment for migrants from the European Union following Brexit. Beginning in 2021, migrants to the UK must prequalify for jobs paying over £25,000 per year and must be able to speak English.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

JAMPRO HEADS DELEGATION OF FILMMAKERS TO EUROPEAN MARKETPALCE

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) is leading a group of the nation’s filmmakers to participate in the European Film Market (EFM), which is held in Berlin, Germany. The even runs through February 27, 2020, and allows Jamaican-made content and those Jamaicans in the creative economy to present their work and ideas to more than 10,000 industry representatives. The Film Commission is slated to make a presentation at the Africa Hub program, which focuses on the business opportunities associated with filming in Jamaica.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

LEGENDARY DANCER TIPPA MOURNED BY JAMAICANS

The popular Jamaican dancer and dancehall star Tippa died on February 17, 2020. Tippa, whose given name was Frederick Moncrieffe, passed away in the hospital where he was being treated for an illness. Tippa had been a dance star since the 1990s, rising to fame after appearing on the “Intense” television program. The entertainment industry marked his passing with praise for his contributions to the “dancing fraternity.”

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAGO BOYS, EDWIN ALLEN GIRLS DOMINATE DIGICEL CENTRAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The St. Jago High School boys hold 11 championship titles, and the Edwin Allen High School girls hold 12 consecutive titles. Both teams continued their dominance of the Digicel Central Championship competition held at GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sport. The Edwin Allen girls set several new track records, notably with the performances of the relay team in Class Two, achieving a time of 43.80 seconds and breaking the previous record set by St. Jago in 2019.