Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending February 24th, 2023

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES



JAMAICA’S YOUNG WOMEN LEADERS CALL FOR NATIONAL PLAN TO MAKE GENDER EQUALITY A PRIORITY

Young women members of the inaugural Young Women in Leadership Parliament have called for Jamaica’s government to put a national action plan in place that would make gender equality and women’s economic empowerment a priority. The members represent 63 constituencies across Jamaica and have recommended the creation of educational programs that would enhance access to information and training for women and girls in high-demand and emerging industries, such as digital innovation and information technology and the care industry. According to Dannyelle Jordan Bailey, the member of Parliament for St. Ann North Eastern, gender equality has to be considered seriously as an issue if the country is to achieve its human and economic development mandate.

JAMAICA’S NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTRY WILL DISCONTINUE VISA-FREE TRANSIT FOR CUBANS

The Ministry of National Security in Jamaica announced that will remove the visa-free transit allowance for Cuban nationals as of March 13, 2023. Cubans are currently permitted to transit through Jamaica for as many three days. All other visa requirements for Cubans will remain the same. No reason was given by the Ministry for this action, but in November 2022, the Jamaican government sought to limit the number of Cubans who appeared to use Jamaica as a transit point for Central America in order to gain illegal entry to the United States. At that time, Dr. Horace Chang, Jamaica’s Minister of National Security, expressed concern that a number of Cuban nationals used the visa-free allowance to transit to Nicaragua and then move on to attempt entry to the US through its southern border.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

HAITI’S NATIONAL WOMEN’S FOOTBALL TEAM QUALIFIES FOR ITS FIRST WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

The national women’s team of Haiti has qualified to play in its first FIFA World Cup tournament after defeating Chile 2 to 1 at the qualifying tournament in New Zealand. Haiti, which is ranked Number 55, will play in Group D at the Women’s World Cup, joining England, China, and Denmark in the group. Haiti has suffered numerous crises in recent years: the assassination of its president in 2021, a number of natural disasters, and a spate of gang-related crimes, and football represents one of the country’s few bright spots. Haiti is the first of three teams to qualify for the finals; Portugal will play Cameroon in the playoff in Group A on February 22, 2023, while Paraguay will play Panama on February 23, for the last two places in the tournament.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

FOUR JAMAICANS HONORED AT GEORGIA PIONEERS CELEBRATION

Four Jamaicans were recognized for their contributions to the community at the third annual Jamaican Pioneers in Georgia virtual event on February 25, 2023. The event was organized by the Honorary Consulate of Jamaica in Atlanta, Georgia, and Dr. Elaine Bryan, a real estate broker, who said she wanted to take action to recognize the Jamaicans who contributed to the cultural heritage during Black History Month. The 2023 honorees included Ms. Marie Brown, Dr. Paul McCleod, Dr. Juan Reid, and Mrs. Marjorie Wilson. In 2019, Georgia had the third-largest population of Jamaicans in the United States, after New York and Florida, according to the American Community Survey. Senator Leslie Campbell noted that in some 40 years, the Jamaican Diaspora in Atlanta had established w die range of community-based organizations, alumni groups, and charities with strong ties to the area, while also contributing to the national development of Jamaica in education, health, social services, and trade.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

SAGICOR SAYS RESORT REAL ESTATE IN JAMAICA EXPERIENCING A “BOOM”

According to Davica Hamilton, a real estate advisor and realtor with Sagicor Property Services, there was a double-digit increase in the number of properties in resort areas of Jamaica sold between 2021 and 2022. Hamilton noted that people who purchase properties in that market are individuals in he Diaspora and include those seeking a holiday home and young millennials who want to buy property as an investment. Sagicor will provide additional opportunities through its resort-style development in St. Mary, “Bessa.” The multibillion-dollar project represents a partnership between Sagicor and KLE Group, which has a 25-percent stake in the project, which has been in development since 2017 but was delayed due to COVID-19.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

JUNO AWARD-WINNING ARTIST JULLY BLACK EMPOWERED INDIGENOUS PEOPLE OF CANADA WHILE SINGING NATIONAL ANTHEM AT NBA ALL-STAR GAME

Jamaican-heritage singer and recording artist Jully Black made a strong statement empowering the indigenous population of Canada when she replace one word in Canada’s national anthem while singing it at the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. While singing the anthem, Black replaced the word “and” with “on” in the lyric, “O Canada, our home and native land, which she sang, “O Canada, our home on native land,” giving strong recognition to Canada’s indigenous people. Afterward, Black said, “I sang the facts. We are walking, breathing, living, experiencing life on native land. On Indigenous land. Born in Toronto, Black, a songwriter, producer, singer, and actress, is known as Canada’s “Queen of R&B.”

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICA IS FIRST ISLAND IN CARIBBEAN TO HOST REGIONAL LACROSSE TOURNAMENT

The Jamaica Lacrosse Association (JLA) and the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) will partner to host the Pan American Lacrosse Association (PALA) 2023 Sixes Cup in Kingston from November 9 through 11, 2023. The Sixes discipline is the most popular and fastest-growing version of the sport in the world and was recently played in Birmingham, Alabama. The Sixes Cup will be the first major global lacrosse event hosted by a Caribbean country. Jamaica, which is celebrating its ninth anniversary of lacrosse on the island, is glad to have been awarded the rights to host the 2023 PALA event for men and women.