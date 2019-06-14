Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending June 14th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

SIMPSON MILLER DECLARES NO SUPPORT FOR EITHER PNP CANDIDATE

Members of Jamaica’s Opposition People’s National Party have started to line up behind their chosen candidate, but former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller has stated she will not support either PNP President Dr. Peter Phillips or his challenger Peter Bunting. A statement from the former Prime Minister released on Twitter stated, “I have not and will not take a side. I ask that my name and image are not used in the campaign.

250,000 TRAFFIC VIOLATION TICKETS ISSUED

According to Calvin Allen, Commanding Officer of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), about 250,000 traffic tickets have been issued by the police since the start of 2019. The tickets were issued for violations of the Road Traffic Act, and the number represents a 12 percent rise over the number of tickets issued during the same period in 2018. Allen noted that authorities have arrested 45 individuals and prosecuted them; they account for 20,000 of the outstanding tickets.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

DOMINICAN AUTHORITIES ASK FOR PATIENCE FOR DEATH INVESTIGATIONS

As investigations into several tourist deaths continue, Dominican officials are asking for patience. Federal agents and health experts from the United States are joining in the efforts to discover the cause of stead for a recent spate of deaths among American tourists on vacation at the popular Caribbean location. A statement from the country’s Ministry of Tourism emphasized the role of the US Federal Burau of Investigation (FBI) in the investigation of the tragic events and extended condolences to the friends and families of the victims.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

LEGAL RIGHTS GROUP SUES US COAST GUARD OVER DETENTION OF FISHERMEN

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has brought suit against the United States Coast Guard for what it characterized as that agency’s improper detention of several Jamaican fishermen. The suite alleges that the four fishermen were kept in “inhumane conditions” for more than a month. The suite also alleges that the Coast Guard seized the fishermen, burned their boat, and shot at it. The ACLU states that the Coast Guard kept the men as secret prisoners and chained them to exposed decks on four Coast Guard ships.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

CHARGING STATIONS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES TO BE PROVIDED BY JPS

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) plans to install charging stations for electric vehicles, or EVs, at certain locations on the island later in 2019. The activity is part of a response to an expected increase in the global sales of EVs. It is estimated that sales of the vehicles will reach 2.6 million in 2019, and drivers in Jamaica are likely to follow the trend. New and used car dealers in the country have already been responding to customer demands for hybrid plug-in vehicles. Emerging designs for EVs have prompted the JPS to move quickly to find opportunities for greater diversification in revenue streams.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

JAMAICAN SINGER KOFFEE GETS “LATE NIGHT” TREATMENT

Koffee, the Jamaican singer who has quickly risen to fame with her hit “Toast,” made an appear on late night television on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on June 13, 2019. It was her debut in North America. According to Koffee’s publicist Abigail Rowe, the singer’s appearance on American network TV resulted from her designation as the latest Up Next Artist from Apple Music. Just one week previously, Koffee performed at Couples Sans Souci in Tower Isle, St. Mary, at a charity show along with Third World and Air Supply.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

REGGAE GIRLZ READY TO FACE ITALIAN TEAM AT WORLD CUP

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz women’s football team, which is making a historic first appearance by a Caribbean team at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, is ready to face its next challenge in its second tournament match, said coach Hue Menzies. Menzies hopes that the presence of the Italian-based Jamaicans Allyson Swaby and Trudi Carter, will aid the team as it face Italy on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Reims, France. While Menzies noted that Italy is a very disciplined team, he also said it has some areas that the Jamaicans can exploit.