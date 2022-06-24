Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending June 24th, 2022

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES



HOLNESS ADMINISTRATION MISTAKENLY TABLES WRONG REGULATIONS

The administration of Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness was embarrassed when it had to recall members of Parliament to a meeting arising from the tabling of the wrong regulations applying to the State of Public Emergency in St. Catherine. The Emergency Powers (Parish of St. Catherine) (No. 3) Regulations 2022 seeks to revoke the Emergency Powers (Parish of St. Catherine) (No. 2) Regulations 2022. The administration incorrectly tabled the (No.2) Regulations, causing Opposition leader Mark Golding to label the situation “messy.” The incorrectly tabled (No. 2) Regulations did not include alternations the government intended to make. Golding said he did not know what happened in this situation but called it an example of “bungling” on the part of the government in how it handles legislation.

POTENTIAL INSTITUTIONAL CRISIS AT COMMONWEALTH HEADS OF GOVERNMENT MEETING

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda, faced threats of an institutional crisis as Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, led a campaign to replace the current Secretary General of the organization with Kamina Johnson Smith, the Foreign Minister of Jamaica. Baroness Patricia Scotland, Labor member of the House of Lords and a former Attorney General of the UK, is the incumbent whose tenure was extended during the COVID-19 pandemic and who is seeking a two-year term. Johnson’s representatives say that Johnson Smith has shown greater willingness to use the Commonwealth, chiefly composed of former British colonies, to promote his “global Britain agenda.” While some Jamaicans question the significance of the Commonwealth and spending an estimated millions of dollars to support the campaign of Johnson Smith to led the body, Johnson Smith said she believes the Commonwealth remains relevant and beneficial to Jamaica.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

JAMAICAN TOURISM MINISTER PROMOTING SINGLE-VISA REGIME FOR CARICOM MEMBERS

Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, believes that a single-visa system established among the member nations of CARICOM should be next in line for serious consideration in attempts to rationalize the region’s entry protocols. According to Bartlett, the single-visa option is a simple platform that would benefit tourism and can be provided to visitors coming into a country. It permits everyone to apply for a CARICOM visa that allows entry to all CARICOM countries.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

WINDRUSH DAY CELEBRATED IN UNITED KINGDOM TO HONOR CARIBBEAN IMMIGRANTS

After World War II, the United Kingdom invited workers from the Caribbean to travel to the UK for employment and to help rebuild “the motherland” that was suffering a labor shortage. The workers from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean islands who took up the invitation in 1948 arrived on the ship called Windrush at Tilbury Docks in Essex on June 22, 1948. There were 492 passengers on the Windrush, many of them children. Celebrations in Essex included music, poetry readings, storytelling, and a viewing of the Walkway of Memories art installation. Windrush Day was also celebrated at London’s Waterloo Station with the unveiling of a statue honoring the thousands of people who came from the Caribbean to the UK between 1948 and 1971. Queen Elizabeth II marked Windrush Day for the first time with a message highlighting the “profound contribution” made by Windrush “pioneers” to the UK. The message also conveyed the Queen’s congratulations on the creation of the National Windrush Monument.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

QCAS AERO AIRLINES BEGINS NEW NON-STOP AIR SERVICE TO IAN FLEMING AIRPORT

Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism welcomed the inaugural flight of QCAS Aero Airlines from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Ian Fleming Airport in St. Mary. The airline plans to operate Embraer 145, 30-seat aircraft on this route every Thursday. Delano Seiveright, senior communications strategist at the Tourism Minister, said Jamaica was happy to welcome the luxury airline, which is based in the United States, as it will offer visitors more ways to experience the island and add value to its tourism product. QCAS Aero provides a private, premium flying experience for its members that includes valet parking, private departure process, gourmet meals, Jamaican cuisine, in-flight service, concierge assistance, and expedited arrival processing.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

JAMAICAN-BORN SCULPTOR PROUD OF HIS WINDRUSH MONUMENT AT UK’S WATERLOO STATION

The sculptor of the permanent monument to the Windrush Generation unveiled at Waterloo Station in London on Windrush Day, June 22, 2022, said he was proud to be selected to create the monument. Jamaican-born sculptor Basil Watson has a history of being responsible for some of the most highly respected portrayals of Black people, including Martin Luther King Jr, and many of his works, like statues of sprint legends Merlene Ottey, Herb McKenley, and Usain Bolt are on permanent display in Jamaica. Watson said he wants his Windrush monument to stir up emotions in viewers. His design for the monument was chosen from among 16 candidates and depicts a man, woman, and child as new immigrants to the UK from the Caribbean standing on top of a pile of suitcases. He said he wanted to portray the feeling of being strong while facing a new world and having the confidence to embark on the journey.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICAN GOVERNMENT PLEDGES $25 MILLION TO STAGE JAAA NATIONAL SENIOR AND JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olivia Grange, Jamaican Minster of Sports, said the Ministry will honor the request from the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) for $25 million to help with funding for the organization’s National Senior and Junior Championships, which run from June 23, 2022, through June 26, 2022. Grange told the JAAA to “consider it done” in response to the organization’s request. She noted her support is linked to the exciting things that have already occurred in sports locally and overseas, including the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series, the Boys; and Girls’ Champs, the Carifta Games, and the Insports Primary Schools Championships. JAAA president, Garth Gayle, said the National Championships will be used to choose teams for four major global championship competitions coming over the next two months. These include the World Championships to be held in Eugene, Oregon from July 15-24; the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia from August 1-6; the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England from August 1-6, and c the NACAC Senior Championships in Freeport, The Bahamas from August 18-21.”