Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending June 28th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

LAWMAKERS WANT CAUTIOUS APPROACH TO REVIEW OF ANTI-GANG LEGISLATION

Jamaican legislators favor a cautious approach to the government’s review of anti-gang legislation. Their recommendation follow the introduction of a proposal that would compel Jamaican immigration authorities to provide the police with alerts about convicted gangsters who are about to leave the country. Lawmakers addressing a review of the legislation, which has been characterized as an anti-gang measure, are concerned about authorities overstepping their bounds and caution against creating a “police state” in Jamaica. Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte and opposition Senator K.D. Knight, believe the anti-gang proposals are “fraught with danger” and could threaten civil rights.

JAMAICAN TO SERVE ON UNITED NATIONS COMMISSION ON NARCOTIC DRUGS

Jamaican Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, was elected to serve on the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND(. Elected in May 2019, she will serve for a period of four years until 2023. This is permit Jamaica to make contributions to the international drug agenda through the introduction of innovative ideas in regard to the treatment of cannabis, in particular. The Commission was established by the United Nation’s Economic and Social Council in 1946 to guide global actions designed to fight drugs.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC TOURIST VISITS DECREASE AFTER DEATHS OF VISITORS

Tourist visits to the Dominican Republic have decreased as reports of visitor deaths from unknown causes increase. The situation has prompted travelers to choose alternative destinations. A report from ForwardKeys, a firm that analyzes millions of flight bookings per day, determined that between June 1, 2019, to June 19, 2019, bookings to the Dominican Republic for July and August dropped by 74.3 percent compared to the same period in 2018. Cancellations of bookings rose by 70 percent the day after the death of American Leyla Cox was reported.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

WINNER OF DIASPORA AWARD WORKS TO “GIVE BACK” TO SCHOOLS

Paul Barnett was honored with the 2019 Governor General’s Achievement Award for the Diaspora in Canada. He is now inviting Jamaicans who live in Canada, where he himself moved 52 years ago, to register their schools with the Alliance of Jamaican Alumni Associations. The organization includes 52 alumni groups that work jointly for schools in Jamaica. Prior to moving to Canada, Barnett completed his studies at Ardenne High School. He is one of the founding members of the Ardenne Alumni Association and was part of the group that created the Alliance in 1992. The alliance connects schools with companies that provide them with supplies they need, like computers. It also sponsors a mentorship program that links students to the Emerging Global Leadership Jamaica program.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

NUMBER OF TOURIST TRAVELING TO JAMAICA FROM UNITED STATES RISES

According to Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, arrivals from the United States to Jamaica rose by 20.1 percent during the first quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. Bartlett cited statistics showing the increase at an event marking the 243rd anniversary of United States independence hosted by the US Embassy at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on June 26, 2019. The US consistently takes the top spot in Jamaica’s tourist market with number of arrivals, said Bartlett. Jamaica is Americans’ destination of choice year after year, he added. According to Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Kingston Eric Khant, the relationship between the US and Jamaica reflects shared values and interests, including security cooperation, disaster resiliency, economic ties, democracy and human rights.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

FILM ABOUT LIFE OF MARY SEACOLE IN PRODUCTION

The life of Jamaican nurse Mary Seacole is being made into a film, according to reports from Variety Magazine. “Seacole” is being produced by Racing Green Pictures, a new American firm. Its stars include Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sam Worthington and is expected to be released in 2020. Mbatha-Raw has previously appeared in the films Beyond The Lights, A Wrinkle in Time, and Concussion starring Will Smith. Worthington starred in Avatar and Clash of The Titans. Over the next two months,, filmmakers will shoot in Malta, Romania, and London. According to producer/director Bill Peterson, Seacole’s life shows her to be an extraordinary woman who was born Mary Joan Grant in Kingston who rose to the status of hero through her work in Jamaica, often with the British, during fever and cholera epidemics. She also worked with the British during the Crimean War and later opened her own hospital.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

SUNSHINE GIRLS PREPAED FOR WORLD CUP APPEARANCE

Vice captain Vangelee Williams of the Sunshine Girls says that the Jamaican team is physically and mentally prepared for compete at the National World Cup (NWC) championships in Liverpool, England. The competition is scheduled for July 12 through 21, 2019. This will be Williams’ second time at the NWC She described the team as being “in the mood” for the championships, adding that the members are “very focused” and ready to play. Williams noted that fitness of players is key as the competition is very tough.