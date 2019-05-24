Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending May 24th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

NEW NATIONAL ID SYSTEM BILL TO BE INTRODUCED BY END OF 2019

Delroy Chuck, Jamaica’s Minister of Justice, disclosed that a new bill addressing a new national identification system would be drafted over the summer of 2019 and likely be tabled in the House of Representatives in September. After being referred to a new joint select committee from both Parliament Houses, the bill would hopefully be approved in November.

PRISON OR FINES COULD BE IMPOSED FOR WASTING WATER DURING DROUGHT

Jamaicans could face prison sentences or fines if they are caught waster water during the continuing drought conditions in the country. .In an action from the National Water Commission (NWC), wasting water or using excessive amounts of potable water for non-essential purposes would be considered a prosecutable offense. A prohibition notice that will take effect on May 24, 2019, stronger measures to conserve water must be imposed as the limited amount of potable water available must be saved for essential uses only,. These include drinking, cooking, washing, bathing, and sanitation.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

CARIBBEAN SHARE OF INTERNATIONAL CARGO INUDSTRY INCREASING

There has been rapid growth in the share of the global cargo industry represented by Caribbean nations. The growth has been attributed to the widening of the Panama Canal in 2016, which emphasized the strategic importance of the region in servicing North America. The Caribbean has a large network of international connections arising from its location at the crossroads of East-West and North-South sea routes. Kingston Wharves in Jamaica and Point Lisas in Trinidad and Tobago are key gateways to the eastern and southern Caribbean.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

NEW POINT-BASED GREEN-CARD SYSTEM INTRODUCED BY UNITED STATES

It may become harder for Jamaicans to obtain United States passports after a proposals from the current US government administration that will make major changes in how green cards are provided. The proposals would make drastic reductions in number of family-based green cards. It will also move policies toward a points-based system that will prioritize factors such as education, skills and proficiency in the English language.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

PRODUCTION OF NUTRICEUTICAL TO PROVIDE 160,000 NEW JOBS

Some 160,000 new jobs are likely to be created in the production stage of nutraceutical promoted by the National Commission on Science and Technology, which has recently received a patent. The product is called Zon Teason, a plant researched jointly by the Commission, Northern Caribbean University, and other international institutions. The launch of the product is scheduled for June 24, 2019, by Zon International Holdings. According to the Commission’s director-general, Professor Errol Morrison, the product is the first plant patented in the United States in 50 years.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF JAMAIXA TO PLAY EMANCIPATION PARK

The National Youth Orchestra of Jamaica (NYOJ) will present “Melodies of Empowerment” on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Emancipation Park. Featured at the concert will be guest musicians from the Global Leaders Program, who will perform with the orchestra’s professional instructors and popular Jamaican artists. The concert will highlight the Senior and Junior Orchestras, the String Orchestra, and the Symphonic Band. The concert showcases the young musicians from seven classical training centers and more than 40 participant schools.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

MEMBERS OF WORLD CUP REGGAE GIRLX TEAM NAMES

The members of the Reggae Girlz squad who will play at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France in the summer of 2019 were officially announced by the teams technical staff. Head coach Hue Menzies and his team confirmed the 22 players, although one spot remains vacant. It could go to Havana Solaun, who is waiting for clearance from the world governing body for football, FIFA. Defenders Chanel Hudson-Marks and Tiffany Cameron, along with the attacking trio of Kayla McCoy, Cheyna Matthews and Olufolasade Adamolekun are the emerging players who were se;ected by the coaches for the tournament. They will join the core players who led the team’s historic qualification: captain Konya Plummer, the prolific Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw and the young and crafty winger Jody Brown. Goalkeepers Nicole McClure, Sydney Schneider, Yazmeen Jamieson kept their places as did Chinyelu Asher, Lauren Silver, Marlo Sweatman, Sashana Campbell, Toriana Patterson, Dominique Bond-Flasza, Deneisha Blackwood, Ashleigh Shim, Trudi Carter and the history-making siblings Allyson and Chantelle Swaby.