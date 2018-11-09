Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending November 9th, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

COUNTRIES IN REGION BENEFIT FROM DISASTER TRAINING

Several countries from the Caribbean participated in a Hazard Mitigation and Disaster Management program at the University of Technology (UTECH). The course developed jointly by the Organization of American States (OAS) and the government of Chile. The program was designed to improve the capabilities of CARICOM nations in the areas of disaster risk management, adaptation to climate chance, and in building climate resilience. According to Stephen Vasciannie, president of UTECH, climate change is having historically negative effects on the social and economic conditions of CARICOM’s member states.

WIFE OF JAMAICA’S GOVERNOR GENERAL CALLS FOR CHILD, YOUTH PROTECTION

Lady Allen, the wife of Jamaican Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, calls for Jamaica’s people to take action in protecting the nation’s children and young people. Lady Allen noted that 33 percent of Jamaica’s population comprises children and adolescents and another 11.8 percent includes individuals aged between 18 and 24. As they represent the leaders and nation builders of the future, society wants them to be healthy and happy, Lady Allen said, adding that adults must help guide them through the problems they face and give them opportunities to become the best people they can be. Lady Allen’s remarks were delivered by Dr. Karla Hylton, chair of the Friends of the Bustamante Hospital for Children at the opening ceremony of the yearly Dr Leila Wynter Commemorative Conference on November 5, 2018.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

OPPOSITION PARTY IN TURKS AND CAICOS PULLS OUT OF CONSTITUTION TALKS

Turk’s and Caicos’s opposition Progressive National Party (PNP( has decided to leave ongoing discussions aimed at pursuing constitutional advances in the British Overseas Territory. The party had indicated previously that it would wait until new leadership was named at a November 2018 convention before making any commitment to the discussion process. Contrary to these plans, however, no new leadership was selected by the party. The governing Peoples’ Democratic Movement (PDM) called the PNP opposition decision “reckless,” stating that the government would move ahead on the issue without the opposition’s input.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICANS WIN IN LOCAL SOUTH FLORIDA ELECTIONS

Attorney Jackie Powell attained a historic victory in Broward County, Florida, becoming the first Jamaican-American female judge on the county bench, defeating her opponent Allison Gilman by more than 27,000 votes. She is the managing attorney and owner of Jackie Powell & Associates, LLC, and has over 14 years of experience in criminal and civil litigation. Richard Campbell, a Jamaican national who has lived in Lakeland City since 1994 and served as board member and president of his condo association, won one of the open seats for Commissioner of the city with 45 percent of the vote. Another Jamaica, Denise D. Grant, had a resounding win for the other open seat on the Commission, receiving 12,009 votes. She came to the US at age nine and lived in New Jersey before moving to Lauderhill in Florida. She has degrees in organizational leadership and international relations.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

CANADIAN COMPANY BACKS DR. HENRY LOWE’S FLAVOCURE FIRM

The drug company founded by Jamaica’s Dr. Henry Lowe, Flavocure LLC, has received new capital from Atlas Biotechnologies Inc., a Canadian firm. Atlas has taken a stake of 20 percent in Dr. Lowe’s operation, paying US$5.75 million for its share of Flavocure. Flavocure, a company registered in the US, was valued at about US$29 million and is one company within the Eden Gardens Group of Companies that is owned by Dr. Lowe. The investment by Atlas validates the strength of Jamaican science and technology, Lowe said, showing that the nation is as “strong and viable as anywhere in the world.”

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

REBEL SALUTE 2019 RECEIVES EARLY CONFIRMATION OF ACTS

Among the performers slated to participate in Rebel Salute 2019 are Marvin Moore, R&B singer, and Marcia Aitken, Jamaican singer. Both artists are confirmed for the event to be held at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in St. Ann. Moore sang the hook on the Grammy-winning “Maria Maria,” and Aitken’s hit “I’m Still in Love with You Boy” in 1977 received considerable publicity in February 2018 when Beyonce used the song in the announcement of her “On the Run II” tour with Jay-Z. Aitken said she had wanted to perform at Rebel Salute for years and that it feels good to return to the stage in Jamaica after 30 years. Moore, a member of Product Gang, saying on the Billboard Top 100 hit “Maria Maria,” which featured Carlos Santana and Wyclef Jean. He said he hadn’t been to Jamaica for a long time and that to be asked to perform at Rebel Salute 2019 is “a blessing.”

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

UNDER-20 REGGAE BOYZ UNDEFEATED AT CONCACAF CHAMPIONSHIP

Jamaica’s Under-20 Reggae Boyz team was undefeated after three matches at the CONCACAF Under-20 football championship. The Boyz had a 2-all tie with Group-B rival Mexico on November 2, 2018, at IMG Academy in Florida. The team will next meet third-place holder Aruba.