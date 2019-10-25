Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending October 25th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICA RECEIVES US$14.85 MILLION TO ADDRESS NATURAL DISASTERS

A grant of US$14 million has been provided to Jamaica from the Global Risk Financing Facility. The World Bank announced the grant, which is designed to help Jamaica expand financial protections against the risks of natural disasters. The Global Risk Financing Facility is a trust fund that involves multiple donors and is housed at the World Bank. It receives support from Germany and the United Kingdom. This grant is the biggest grant made by the agency to a middle-income nation.

JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER WANTS COUNTRY TO BE “MOST MODERN” IN CARIBBEAN

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness is focused on making the country the “most modern” in the Caribbean region within 20 years. According to Holness, Jamaica has “lost 40 years” and must develop. He believes that generations have not benefitted from development to date and that the country “must catch up” in order to help younger people. He pledged that his government would do what it has to do to ensure that national development is effective for the people. Holness specifically cited infrastructure development as a priority.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

CUBA REPORTS SANCTIONS BY UNITED STATES FORCE END TO AIR ROUTES

Cubana, Cuba’s national airline, states that it is being forced to cancel routes to a number of international destinations due to sanctions imposed by the current US government administration on firms that lease planes from the airline. The US announced that it will revoke the licenses of companies that lease aircraft from Cubana because they use the planes to transport tourists to the Caribbean country. US regulations forbid American citizens from participating in tourism in Cuba.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICAN DIASPORA IN JAPAN GIVES “GIFT OF HOPE” TO CHILDREN’S HOME

The Jamaican Diaspora in Japan has provided the Jamaica National Children’s Home in St. Andrew with a gift of US!000. The donation has been described as a “Gift of hope” and represents funds that were raised via charitable activities under the coordination of the Jamaican Embassy in Japan. The gift comprises contributions meant to rebuild the state care facility, which suffered damage from a fire in August of 2019. The Jamaica National Children’s Home first opened in 1973 as a branch of the National Children’s Home of Britain.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

HOLNESS, JOHNSON SMITH TO HEAD DELEGATION TO CHINA IMPORT EXPO

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith are set to lead a delegation from Jamaica to the China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November 2019. Johnson Smith stated that Jamaica was invited to participate as a “Great Country of Honor.” She added that the expo provides an opportunity to “showcase what Jamaica has to offer” as a destination for trade and investment. There will also be chances to make partnerships in the area of commercial relationships.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

USE OF JAMAICAN SYMBOLS BY KANYE WEST STARTS DISCUSSION ON “BRANDING”

Kanye West, an American rap artiste and entrepreneur, brought his “Sunday Service” pop-up performance to Kingston at the beginning of the National Heroes Day celebration in October 2019. This was the first time West brought his gospel choir to a destination outside of the United States. While the event was prompted by a Jamaican member of West’s staff, it received considerable criticism for its unapproved utilization of Jamaican emblems on merchandise offered for sale on the rapper’s website. In response to the criticism, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture Olivia Grange said Jamaican benefitted from the concert, but a music promoter believed West’s show, which was live-streamed on the website, “upstaged” other Jamaican cultural activities staged during Heroes Day weekend.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICA OLYMPIC ASSOCIATION SIGNS MOU WITH UKRAINE OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

In a historic move, the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ukraine Olympic Committee. According to the MOU, the countries will participate in an exchange of coaching expertise, as well as technical and scientific research and sports medicine. The MOU was signed in Doha, Qatar, during the meeting of the General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC). The president of the JOA, Christopher Samuels, noted that the MOU will facilitate the creation of strong bilateral relationships across regions and countries to the benefit of sports overall.