Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending October 4th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

BACKLASH PROMPTS JAMAICAN GOVERNMENT TO WITHDRAW DOCUMENT EXTENSION PLAN

In response to strong public opposition, the government of Jamaica withdrew its plan to extend the exemption period for documents from the Cabinet from 20 years to 70 years. The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) stated that it had noted the public’s concerns about its proposed extension and will reconsider the issue. The government remains committed to providing government accountability, according to the OPM.

JAMAICAN SECURITY MINISTER HIGHLIGHTS HUMAN TRAFFICKING AS MAJOR PROBLEM

Jamaica’s Minister of National Security Horace Chang stated that human trafficking represents a major criminal activity in the country. Statistics show that it is the third-most lucrative criminal activity, with drugs and firearms trafficking first and second, respectively. Human trafficking has been increasing as criminal organizations lose money due to improvements in curtailing firearms and drugs.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

GOVERNMENTS IN CARIBBEAN ENCOURAGED TO MAKE UNIFIED POLICY IN CANNABIS SECTOR

Saboto Caesar, Agriculture Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, believes that nations in the Caribbean should not compete against one another in the cannabis trade, but should take a collective approach in developing standards for the emerging industry via trade agreements. He noted that many state initiatives have failed because they “pit small island developing states” against one another.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

LOUIS RANKIN, DEEJAY AND ACTOR, DIES IN CANADA

Jamaican deejay and actor Louis Rankin was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Ontario, Canada. According to his manager, Rankin died of injuries sustained in the accident. The day before the accident, Rankin posted to Instagram, hinting at new projects that included a new album and a part in a film being shot in Toronto with Bizmo iHouse Records.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

JAMAICA TO GET LUXURY PLANET HOTEL

Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, announced that ground will soon be breaking for a new luxury Planet Hollywood Hotel and Resort in Trelawny. The accouchement came after a meeting with the president and CEO of Sunwing Travel Group Stephen Hunter in Toronto, Canada. According to Bartlett, the development of the new 500-room hotel is going forward. The addition of these hotel rooms to Trelawny will be a significant boost for the area.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

HOUSE IN LONDON WHERE BOB MARLEY, WAILERS LIVED MARKED WITH PLAQUE

In 1977, reggae icons Bob Marley and The Wailers live in a house in West London. Now the United Kingdom has recognized the historic value of the house with a plaque identifying its location and its connection to the pioneer Jamaican musicians. With the UK’s recognition, Marley joins John Lennon, Mozart, and Freddie Mercury, among other musicians and composers whose living spaces have received the covered blue plaque.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICA’S SHERICKA JACKSON WINS BRONZE MEDAL IN DOHA

Shericka Jackson of Jamaica took home the bronze medal in the women’s 400-meter final at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar. With her victory, Jackson raised Jamaica’s total medal count to six. She ran the distance with a lifetime best time of 49.47 seconds. Jamaican Stephenie Ann McPherson was sixth in the final with a time of 50.89 seconds.