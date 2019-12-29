Two Jamaican Cruise Ports among Top Tourist Favorites

The Jamaican cruise ship ports of Falmouth and Ocho Rios have been named among the top favorite destinations by travelers. Jamaica is a very popular stop on cruise ship itineraries. Falmouth is the newest such port on the island and has been called “super fancy.”

The port is large enough to handle even the biggest cruise ships, and it offers easy access to Montego Bay and Ocho Rios. Falmouth also features numerous restaurants and duty-free shopping options. The Historic Falmouth Cruise Port was in development for some four years, and its location on the north coast of the island in an area that can accommodate the largest cruise ships but still within walking distance of the historic town and its Georgian architecture and many attractions makes it a favorite with visitors.

The port of Ocho Rios may not be the “fanciest” visited by Caribbean tourists, but it is definitely worth a visit. The port offers access to many of the most popular attractions in Jamaica, such as Dunn’s River Falls and Mystic Mountain. Located on Jamaica’s northern coast, The lush forests of the neighboring natural setting makes this port unique for visitors. Situated in an area known as the land of eight rivers, its natural attractions are matched by the town’s entertainment and shopping options.

The full list of tourists’ favorite cruise ports of call includes, in order:

1. Cozumel, Mexico

2. Fort-de-France, Martinique]=

3. Basseterre, St Kitts

4. Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas

5. Gustavia, St. Barth

6. Philipsburg, St Maarten

7. San Juan, Puerto Rico

8. Ocho Rios, Jamaica

9. Exuma, Bahamas

10. Falmouth, Jamaica

Photo source: 123rf