Usain Bolt and Epson Donate Printers, Imaging Equipment to Primary Schools in Jamaica

Jamaica’s retired sprint legend and eight-time Olympic gold medal winner Usain Bolt has partnered with Epson Europe to provide printing and imaging equipment to several primary schools in Jamaica. Bolt and Epson donated 100 printers and 20 projectors – a £100,600 value – shortly after the partnership was finalized to promote the firm’s EcoTank printers. A promotional campaign for the printers is designed to highlight the cartridge-free printers with the slogan “Just Fill and Chill” in the United Kingdom and Germany. Epson Europe is one of the largest computer printer and imaging equipment makers in the world.

Bolt announced the partnership and donation on his Instagram page, stating that the initiative came via his Usain Bolt Foundation. In his post, he included a photo of the ceremony on November 24, 2021, in which the donated equipment was presented to the Trelawny school he attended as a child, Waldensia Primary School. The other Jamaican schools to benefit from the donation are Salt Marsh, Duanvale, and Kinloss Primary Schools. The sprinter expressed his pleasure at being able to give back to Jamaica. He added that he knows what the children at these schools are going through, and he is happy to be able to help them have a good start in life. Bolt’s manager and friend Nugent Walker noted that the donations were especially timely as the COVID-19 pandemic has created hardships for many children.

Maria Eagling, marketing communications director at Epson, said the company is pleased to participate in the partnership and looks forward to working with the Usain Bolt Foundation in the future. The Foundation was founded in 2010 and is designed to support activities and entities that help Jamaica’s children and young people fulfill their dreams and to provide relief to the island’s most vulnerable communities.

Usain Bolt will star in an Epson EcoTank television ad campaign in the UK and in Germany, along with appearances on billboards, in banner ads online, and on social media. The promotion features the athlete demonstrating how a user can “Just Fill and Chill” and use the printer for up to three years without replacing a cartridge. Since the EcoTanks were introduced in 2010, they have saved customers as much as 90 percent in printing costs. The sprinter said he was delighted to work with Epson to promote the EcoTank printer as it will make things easier for users. He also said Epson shares many of his values and is committed to building a better future through enhancing trust in its products to help communities grow and thrive.

Epson, a world leader in technology, is committed to sustainability and enriching communities through its efficient technologies. It is also focused on addressing societal issues through innovations in home and business printing, manufacturing, and commercial printing. The firm will be carbon negative by eliminating the use of oil and metal by 2050.

