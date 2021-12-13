Usain Bolt Sends Inspiring Message to Olympic Athlete in the United Arab Emirates

Jamaican eight-time Olympic gold medal winner Usain Bolt offered an inspirational message to Hamda AlHosani of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), one of the sprinter’s biggest fans. An athlete herself, AlHosani also won a gold medal in the 100 meters at the UAE Special Olympics and was able to fulfill her dream of meeting Bolt, her inspiration and favorite athlete, at the Dubai Expo 2020.

Usain Bolt retired from track and field competition after the 2008 Olympics in London, but he remains a historic sprint champion and one of the most popular and recognized athletes in the world. Since his retirement from sports, Bolt has gone on to become a successful entrepreneur and recording star.

Once Bolt was made aware of the impact his achievements had made on AlHosani, he connected with her via a video call. In speaking with her, Bolt thanked her for considering him a role model and expressed his appreciation for her hard work. He also said that she is also an inspiration to others. In the call, Bolt told AlHosani that by overcoming so much in her life she had inspired many people around the world. He added that he was happy that his work inspired her to perform so well on the track, an achievement that illustrates her commitment to working hard. Bolt then invited AlHosani to participate in a charity run in Dubai, where both demonstrated their enthusiasm for the sport.

AlHosani has epilepsy, but she has not let her situation dampen her dedication and determination to win new medals. So far, she has earned 17 Olympic medals and won gold medals at the Special Olympic Games. As a fan of Usain Bolt, AlHosani recorded a video message in which she explains why she admires him so much. In the video, AlHosani said, “Dear Usain, today I would like to thank you for being my source of inspiration. Watching you break world records have helped pushed me to new levels in my own running.” She added that Bolt had taught her that if people believe in themselves, they become unstoppable. She ended by thanking him for being her hero.

Photo – Deposit Photos