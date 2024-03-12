Voicemail and Mr Lexx Breaks into the USA Latin Chart at number 75

Internationally renowned dancehall artists Voicemail and Mr Lexx teamed up on the reggaeton-type track, “Champion Bubbler”, debuting at number 75 on the USA Latin Chart. Though released from January 26, it seems to be slowly but surely gaining traction on such a prominent chart.

“Champion Bubbler” was produced by Zip 103FM’s ZJ West under his Yo West Productions label alongside Chambah of Silverbirds Records. It was distributed by OneRPM and is available on all major platforms.

“Champion Bubbler” has also been climbing up the US iTunes Reggae Chart after debuting at 112 and settling nicely at number 21 by the end of day on February 20. While higher up on the aforementioned chart, ZJ West is much prouder of the song breaking into the Latin Charts as it is regarded as a tougher market to excel in, one that not many Jamaicans have been able to achieve.

The success of “Champion Bubbler” has reminded listeners of the talents that dancehall stalwarts Voicemail and Mr Lexx possess. As the title suggests, the song is about a female who champions the act of working her waistline in a way that no one else can. Though labeled as modern dancehall under the reggae genre on iTunes, the beat can definitely be described as reggaeton.

Champion Bubbler (feat. Chambah) – Single by Voicemail, Mr Lexx & Yo West