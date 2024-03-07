Wayne Wonder Added to ‘Jazz In The Gardens’ In South Florida

Reggae Dancehall star Wayne Wonder has been added to the Jazz in the Gardens’ (JITG) in Miami line- up. Born Von Wayne Charles on July 26, 1972, Wayne Wonder has made a name for himself on the international stage with his unique blend of Reggae, Dancehall and Lovers Rock. One of his most popular singles, the 2003 hit “No Letting Go,” has solidified his status as a talented and versatile artist.

On March 9 and 10, 2024, Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) with the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) brings together a powerhouse lineup for an unforgettable experience

Other notable upcoming performances include the electrifying “Welcome to the Crib” set featuring Miami’s Own DJ Nasty and an all-star cast including The Boss Rick Ross, Miami legends Trick Daddy and Trina, the vivacious Ball Greezy. The “Welcome to the Crib” set plays on Saturday, March 9.

DJ Cassidy is bringing the iconic “Pass The Mic Live” experience to Miami Gardens with an unforgettable lineup featuring Uncle Luke, T.I., Lil Kim, and Too $Hort on Sunday, March 10.

The complete 2024 JITG Lineup includes (in alphabetical order):

Babyface, Ball Greezy, Davido, DJ Cassidy, DJ Nasty, Eric Bellinger, Fantasia, Jaheim, Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy, Kid Capri, Kirk Franklin, Lil Kim, Marsha Ambrosius, Maxwell, October London, Omarion, Scarface, Summer Walker, Tamia, T.I., Tink, Too $hort, Trick Daddy, Trina, Uncle Luke, Wayne Wonder, and more! Hosted by Rickey Smiley.

In addition to the musical extravaganza, on Friday, March 8th, JITG will shine a spotlight on Women’s Month with a special luncheon honoring trailblazing black female leaders. This historic event will recognize the remarkable achievements of four distinguished individuals now at the helm of major police departments in the Miami-Dade area. Among the honorees are Chief Delma Noel-Pratt of Miami Gardens, Chief Stephanie Daniels of Miami-Dade, Chief Cherise Gause of North Miami, and Chief Harvette Smith of North Miami Beach.

As the festivities kick off, attendees can expect nothing short of an exhilarating opening night party, on Friday, March 8th where DJ Nasty will set the stage on fire alongside special guest DJ, the legendary Kid Capri. Jazz in the Gardens promises to be an unparalleled celebration of music, culture, and the incredible accomplishments of women in leadership. For more information including tickets vist the JITG website.