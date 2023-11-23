We Savored, Sipped and Danced at Jamaica’s First-Ever Food, Rum & Reggae Festival in Saint Elizabeth

Day two of the three-day Food, Rum & Reggae Festival was an awesome time for experiencing true Jamaican culture through local cuisine, drink and music. Held in Jamaica’s breadbasket parish – Saint Elizabeth, patrons were invited to sample the products of local farms and vendors, and sip on drinks from world-class rum producers. The culinary-focused experiences were curated to give patrons a taste of mouthwatering dishes from Little Ochi Seafood Restaurant and Bar, Jack Sprat Restaurant and other participating eateries and bars in the parish. The lively Jamaican music and the overall high energy filled the atmosphere.

The Beach Party at Jack Sprat was the final stop of the bar tour, which was an experience tailored to highlight different Jamaican drinks at local bars in the surrounding area. The festivities culminated in a reggae concert featuring international, Grammy-nominated artist Jesse Royal.

The Food, Rum & Reggae Festival Day 2 was truly a once-in-a-lifetime event filled with incredible food, rum, music, and great moments. Here are photo highlights.

Photo – Chauntae Hamilton