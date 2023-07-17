Will Buju Banton New Album Be The Reggae Blockbuster of 2023?

Reggae Icon Buju Banton is set to release his 14th studio album “Born For Greatness” on 8 September 2023. The album will be available through Gargamel Music, Roc Nation Records and Def Jam Recordings.

Chronicling The Gargamel’s Musical Journey

Buju Banton shared his excitement about the album, saying, “Another milestone, Another stage. I embrace it all. I’ve accepted the change. Here is something special. From my experience and musical journey. An ode to those who acknowledge the struggles and challenges that surmount. And others who will, your eyes are not deceiving you nor are your ears, you were born for greatness. I embrace you with love melodies and music.”

17 Tracks of Vibes

“Born For Greatness” features 17 new tracks from Buju Banton. The album takes listeners on a journey through various vibes, starting with the cinematic opener “Ageless Time” and concluding with the triumphant finale, “Let My People Go.” Along the way, Buju collaborates with talented artists such as Victoria Monét on the sultry “Body Touching Body” and Stephen Marley on the emotionally charged “Feel A Way.”

As a teaser, Buju recently dropped the infectious dancehall anthem “Coconut Wata (Sip).” Vibe magazine described it as “powered by a breezy backdrop” and praised Buju for urging listeners to let go of life’s troubles and enjoy the moment. Rap Radar called it “fresh” and acknowledged Buju’s ability to inspire resilience during difficult times.

“Coconut Wata (Sip)” followed the global hit “High Life” featuring Snoop Dogg. The track received recognition from HYPEBEAST, TMZ, REVOLT, and more. HotNewHipHop declared it a perfect combination of Buju and Snoop Dogg’s styles, while Rolling Stone simply described it as “bumping.”

From ‘Steppa’ to ‘Born For Greatness

Buju Banton’s previous album, “Upside Down 2020,” released in 2020, received critical acclaim, earning a Grammy nomination for “Best Reggae Album.” The Guardian and Rolling Stone both praised the album, giving it “4-out-of-5 star” reviews.

In January 2023, Buju performed alongside Beres Hammond at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in Jamaica, marking the first time these Reggae stars headlined a concert together on the island. This followed his memorable return to the stage with the historic Long Walk to Freedom Concert at Kingston’s National Stadium.

Buju Banton’s Journey With Roc Nation

Buju Banton signed with Roc Nation in 2020 and released tracks like “Steppa” and “Trust” as a precursor to “Upside Down 2020.” The album featured collaborations with esteemed artists such as Stephen Marley, John Legend, Pharrell, and Stefflon Don. Buju’s remarkable talent has earned him multiple GRAMMY® nominations and he remains one of the most respected acts in Reggae.

Photo Source: Instagram