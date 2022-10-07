Yemi Alade & Spice Represent For The Queendom on New Track ‘Bubble It’

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Yemi Alade and Jamaican Dancehall artist Spice represent for their respective queendoms on new track ‘Bubble It’. Despite hailing from opposite sides of world, the duo have created an earworm transcendent of nationality, language, and genre. The up-tempo track is equally dancehall & afrobeat, offering a sublime fusion of Yemi’s ‘sweet like sugar” vocals and Spice’s fierce delivery. The single is an anthem for women who call the shots! The single and accompanying animation video ‘Bubble It’ by Yemi Alade & Spice is OUT NOW on all major platforms.

For Yemi, a self-proclaimed “Pan African”, the single is a much-needed bridge between Dancehall & Afrobeats female entertainers.

“Spice s the only person I could have chosen for this track! She’s the Dancehall Queen!” says Yemi.

‘Bubble It’ follows the success of ‘My Man ft Kranium’ racking up over 2 million views on YouTube and the well-received ‘Begging’ which has generated half a million plays on Spotify and over 1 million followers on TIKTOK.

On the back of her huge appearances this summer that included festivals in Paris, Brussels and Royal Festival with Angélique Kidjo, Yemi Alade continues to command the stage. An extensive run of live dates that span America, France and Sweden is set to close out the summer and 3rd quarter of the year.

Yemi is a BET Awards 2015 and 2016 nominee for Best International Act Africa, a two-times nominee MOBO Awards for Best International Act 2014 and 2015, Winner MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) for Best Female 2015 and 2016.