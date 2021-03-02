YK Osiris Vacations in Jamaica

The American singer and rapper YK Osiris traveled to Jamaica for a vacation. His Instagram account features several photographs showing him have a great time at a Sandals resort. Including among his postings are videos of the young artist singing along to “No Letting Go” by Wayne Wonder and parts of “Baby Girl” by Jahvinci. One of his activities enjoyed during the Jamaican visit was an interaction with crocodiles at the Jamaica Swamp Safari Zoo.

YK Osiris is best known for his hit “Worth It,” but he has been making music for some time. Born Osiris Jahkail Williams in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1998, the singer and rapper first entered the music scene by uploading songs to the internet under his given name in 2017. YK Osiris, 22, was inspired by his great love for old-school soul, classic R&B, and modern pop and rap. The song “Fake Love” was uploaded in 2017 before he started using his professional name of “YK Osiris,” with the “YK” standing for “Young King.”

He entered the spotlight at the age of 18 when he was discovered by music industry VIPs who saw his online song uploads. His song “I’m Next (Freestyle)” was released in January 2018 and went viral, getting millions of streams. This brought increased interest from the recording industry, which was made even greater with his next single, “Valentine” that was released just two months later. “Valentine” collected more than nine million streams within a few weeks of its release.

The singer/rapper’s career really took off after a remix version of the song appeared and featured a cameo appearance by Li’l Uzi Vert. This brought numerous offers from different recording labels, and YK Osiris ultimately signed with the Def Jam label. The single “Timing” was released in July 2018. followed soon by “Run It Up” and the collaboration with Big40 “Ride 4 Me.”

YK Osiris’s song “Worth It” was listed on the Billboard Hot 100 list in early 2019. This song and another single “Shakira” appeared on his debut album, “The Golden Child,” which was released in October 2019.

Photo source: @davidstrib, @ykosiris. Facebook