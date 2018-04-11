Shaggy to Sing for Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday

When Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 92nd birthday in the United Kingdom on April 21, 2018, the day will be marked with a large-scale concert extravaganza at Royal Albert Hall in London.

A featured performer at the royal birthday event will be Grammy winner and Jamaican-born reggae artist Shaggy. Interest in Shaggy has received a boost due to a collaboration with Sting, and the two are slated to perform several songs from their “44/876” album, which will be released on April 20, 2018.

His appearance at the Queen’s birthday party represents one in a series of high-profile appearances for the singer, who is probably best known for his reggae-pop hits such as “Boombastic.” Shaggy has appeared several times at the Grammys, and he also appeared recently playing the role of Donald Trump in a video for a remake of his song “It Wasn’t Me” on the television program “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Other performers announced for the live concert include Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Anne-Marie, Shawn Mendes, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. According to the BBC, which produced the event, the celebration will be a “birthday party like no other.” The BBC has said it will be a “birthday party like no other” will be aired live on television in the UK.

It will likely feature additional members of the royal family as attendees, including Prince Harry and his fiancé Megan Markle. The attendance of Kate Middleton is uncertain given the proximity of the due date of the birth of her third child with Prince William to the Queen’s birthday.

Source: Vanity Fair