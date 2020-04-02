12 Movies Featuring Jamaica That You Should Binge Watch This Week

For those that can’t get away to the Caribbean, thanks to movie magic individuals can bring the tropical splendor and romance of Jamaica directly to their living room. Jamaica has been a favorite location for the film industry since the 1930s. A wide range of film projects ranging from action and comedy to romance have either been set in Jamaica or filmed there.

Jamaica even acted as a stand-in for Polynesia in the 1994 Academy Award-winning historical drama Legends of the Fall starring Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Julia Ormond, and Aiden Quinn. The following are 12 must-see movies featuring Jamaica available for binge-watching.

Based on the Jules Verne classic, the 1954 film features Kirk Douglas, James Mason, Peter Lorre and Richard Fleischer. The Caves in Negril feature prominently in the filming of the sci-fi adventure.

Shot partially in Jamaica, the coming of age and romantic survival story featured Brook Shields and Christopher Atkins. The 1980 production contained significant sexual content, but was nominated for a number of top film industry awards.

Tom Cruise and Bryan Brown star as bartenders aspiring to owning their own bar. The 1988 film included Jamaican locations of Dunn’s River Falls, Dragon Bay Beach, Jamaican Inn in Ocho Rios, and Sandals Royal Plantation.

Filmed in Kingston and Discovery Bay, it’s loosely based on the true story of the first Jamaican Bobsled Team that competed in the 1998 Winter Olympic Games. The comedy starred the late John Candy as the team’s Canadian coach.

The 1997 film is the story of a single mom and street vendor trying to protect her two daughters. She assumes the persona of a dancehall star and concocts a plan to pit the film’s villains against each other. Jamaican reggae and dancehall singer, Beenie Man, appears as himself and recorded the title track.

Released in 1962, it stars Sean Connery as 007. The film features Laughing Waters Beach, the Blue Mountains, Montego Bay, White River, Kingston’s Grand Port Royal Hotel, former San Souci resort, and Ocho Rios’ bauxite terminal. Jamaica is the secret lair of fictional villain, Dr. No.

Starring Angela Bassett and Taye Diggs, the deliciously romantic 1998 film locations included the Time-n-Place in Falmouth, Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay, and Villa 11.

Roger Moore is James Bond in this 1973 film, with scenes shot in Jamaica’s famous Green Grotto Caves, Rose Hall Great House, J. Charles Swaby’s Black River Safari, Half Moon resort, and Sans Souci resort.

Starring Dustin Hoffman and Steve McQueen, the 1973 film is a historical drama that follows the duo’s attempts to break out of prison. Scenes were shot in Falmouth and Negril’s coastal Cliffside.

Choose any of the five action/adventure films in the series starring Johnny Depp and be transported to the Caribbean. Port Royal is featured in most of the films and is based on Jamaica’s infamous pirate colony. A large portion of Port Royal sunk beneath the water in 1692 after an earthquake and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Filmed in Kingston, Jimmy Cliff is the star of the 1972 film that’s credited with introducing reggae music outside Jamaica. The film follows Cliff as musician Ivanhoe Martin, from his rise to stardom to his descent as an outlaw.

Filmed at the Golden Clouds villa and Port Antonio, Denzel Washington stars as police chief, Xavier Quinn, who is trying to protect a childhood friend accused of murder. The 1989 movie’s title was taken from the Bob Dylan song of the same name and a reggae cover version is heard in the film.

Photo Source: Amazon.com