The 17th annual Marcus Garvey Rootz Extravaganza celebrating the life and works of Jamaica’s National Hero, Marcus Mosiah Garvey, Jr., will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Under the patronage of Jamaica’s Consul General, Oliver Mair, the programme will be staged on a virtual media platform www.irielivestream.com from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The anniversary event is a programme of cultural and social enrichment paying tribute to the contributions of Garvey, Jamaica’s first National Hero. The two-hour celebration will include guest speaker, Mr. Michael Duncan, President-General of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA). This organization was founded by Garvey dedicated to uniting and uplifting the downtrodden masses of Black people, inspiring them to attain a sense of purpose, pride and self-reliance.

There will be several performances by veteran soloist and Third World Band lead vocalist, A. J. Brown, the versatile 2-of-a-Kind harmony duo, and rising female vocalist, Nicky Blaze. Also included in the line-up is the Drumming Fingers Children’s Dance and Poetry Troupe, a crowd favorite from previous Garvey Extravaganzas.

The upcoming event will also commemorate the 134th anniversary of Garvey’s birth and is being hosted by the Rootz Foundation Inc. Consul General Oliver Mair praised the organizers for their efforts in celebrating the works of our National Heroes and their achievements.

Contact:

Cheryl Wynter 954 559-3955

Email: [email protected]

Rootz Foundation: 754-264-2205

Email [email protected]/Facebook.com/RootzFoundation