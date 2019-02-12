4 Jamaican Hotels on Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice List

The Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios was ranked Number 3 on the list as visitors described the hotel as being “the epitome of hospitality and service.” The beauty of its location and its relaxing atmosphere also made Jamaica Inn a favorite with guests. The Inn comprises just 48 suites/cottages with ocean views and an excellent beach. This intimate luxury hotel pampers its guests by providing hammocks for the enjoyment of sea breezes, relaxing swimming areas, and its signature Planter’s Punch. The suites and cottages are decorated in white and blue and surrounded by verdant greenery, exquisite flowers and the blue waters of the Caribbean.

The Tryall Private Beach Club in Sandy Bay ranks Number 8. This classic Jamaican venue offers natural beauty and exclusive privacy on 2,200 acres of rolling hills and valleys and 1.4 miles of private shoreline. A perfect vacation escape where guests enjoy the attention of a professional staff ready to meet their every need. A stay at a luxury villa provides an informal yet luxurious experience that is unique among hotels. In addition to exploring the hills or walking the oceanfront, the Club offers a championship golf course and the opportunity to play some serious tennis. The experience of staying in a villa at the Tryall Club is as unique as the destination itself. Whether on the oceanfront or high in the hills with commanding sea views, the Tryall Club lifestyle is relaxed and opulent. Both sports are integral to the Club experience and make it one of the finest destinations in the Caribbean region.

At Number 11 is Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay. Round Hill has a long history of timeless elegance and true understated luxury. Jamaican hospitality is a major feature at this 110-acre private venue with luxury villas, boutique rooms fronting the ocean, and award-winning dining on the shore. The hotel also features an excellent spa located on a lovely tropical hillside along a private bay. Round Hill has long been considered one of the most beautiful resorts in the Caribbean and offers the perfect experience to every guest, from families spending quality time together to couples seeking a private escape to paradise on the beach.

Number 25 on the list is Sandals Royal Plantation in Ocho Rios. This is Sandals only all-butler, all-suites resort. It is characterized by its understated elegance and extreme privacy. The resort offers just 74 suites, all of which have ocean views. It is located on a coral bluff where guests can lounge by the pool with a cool drink delivered by a beach butler. Guests can play golf at the nearby Sandals Golf and Country Club and take tea on the terrace. The grounds feature roaming peacocks and exquisitely manicured lawns. The resort has been a secret hideaway for international clientele and the literary elite, including Ian Fleming and Noel Coward “back in the day.” Now, its original furnishings and new innovations like the island’s only champagne and caviar bar, combine to make a stay here an unforgettable vacation dream.

