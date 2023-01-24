5 Questions with Rose Marie Adamson-Lewis, Candidate for Global Jamaica Diaspora Council South USA

Rose Marie Adamson-Lewis, is a Doctor of Nursing Practice, Board Certified Family, Nurse Practitioner, specializing in psychiatric disorder and mental Health. She is an Associate Professor of Pathophysiology and Pharmacology, owner and founder of Total Healthcare Services & Wellness, and the Nonprofit organization, Rose’s Garden of Hope Foundation.

A daughter of Jamaica, from humble beginnings, she has worked hard to accomplish her goals and dreams. She is very passionate about giving back in a real way to Jamaica and Jamaicans, by creating real opportunities in Healthcare, Education, youth advocacy and by representing Jamaica in the Southeast USA.

Dr. Rose Marie Adamson-Lewis is the first and sitting president for the Jamaica Diaspora Southern United States (JADIAS), and past treasurer the Jamaican Diaspora Advisory Board, Southern United States.

She has served the Jamaican community, doing Medical missions to Jamaica, Adopting Robin’s Hall Health Center in Manchester, participated in Diaspora Days of Service for the past 17 years, just to name a few projects. She is an active member of the board of Caribbean Anti-Trafficking Committee (CAC), and a Board member of Partners For Youth Foundation. She has been a Youth advocate for years, not only locally in the USA, but in The UK, Europe, and the Caribbean.

In 2022, Dr. Rose Marie Adamson-Lewis, for her community service and volunteerism, received a Lifetime achievement award from President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden.

What is your connection to Jamaica? Have you been involved in the Jamaica Diaspora Movement or Jamaican related organizations before?

In 2004 when the Jamaican Diaspora Advisory Board was established I was there, and knew its purpose. It was to become an advisory figure to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade with portfolio accountability for Diaspora Affairs. Since then, I have attended the Biennial conferences and the Diaspora Days of Service (for 17 years). I have served as treasurer for the Jamaican Diaspora Advisory Board. My medical missions to Jamaica for the past eight years, is a testament of my consistent and interactive involvement with Jamaica. Additionally, under the leadership of the Ministry of Health, I have adopted the Robin’s Hall Health Center (Manchester) under the “Adopt a Clinic Program”. I am the first and sitting president for the Jamaica Diaspora Southern USA (JADIAS), among being Board members for Partners For Youth Foundation, Caribbean Antitrafficking Committee and Global Humanity Network.

If elected what will be your main goal in this role for your constituencies?

1. I will expand our Tele-Health services (as we did during the pandemic) to see patients in Jamaica, who may not be able to see the doctor, digitally.

2. Expand our Medical missions to Jamaica delivering Healthcare across the country

3. Roll out reading labs for schools which may not have automation for this purpose

4. Negotiate with Internet Service providers to establish connectivity where needed, in order to accomplish item 3.

5. Expand my nonprofit organization “Rose’s Garden of Hope Foundation” to serve Jamaica. I award scholarships to Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora.

6. With my 33 years of experience in health care, I will point diasporans in the right direction to obtain optimal health and resources for those without health insurance.

7. Become the voice of the diaspora to connect with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the bread-and-butter issues that affects us most (Crime, economy and safe investments)

8. Directing Diasporans to the legal experts, consisting of our own, to guide them in making sound decisions.

9. Facilitating Jamaican descent abroad to take advantage of the birthright program.

Many in the Jamaican community abroad don’t know much about the Jamaica Diaspora movement and its goals. What will you do to change this perception and get all Jamaicans in the Diaspora involved?

As the current two-term president for the Jamaica Diaspora Southern USA, we have successfully galvanized members from the 13 Southern States through Zoom, to participate in meaningful and exciting activities. These include the State Challenge Quiz, Diaspora Cook- Off and symposiums addressing Human trafficking and Mental Health. Likewise, I will continue this kind of comradery to bring about the awareness of the diaspora. Additionally, I have planned to increase my visibility in more states, by using the various churches, businesses alumnus and other organizations as my points of contact.

Recently there have been some who have expressed concerns about the lack of funding of The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council and if the position has any power without direction from the Jamaican Government. Do you have any thoughts on this?

The goal of the diaspora is to represent an important bridge between the Jamaican Government and the Jamaican communities overseas, and to deepen the engagement between the two. The onus is then on the diaspora to create a means to an end for the love of country. Consequently, the diaspora will galvanize financial support through entities like 501c3 cooperations in the US. My observation is that Jamaica at this time does not have the budget for this kind of funding but can become a topic for discussion.

This position does have some power without the direction from the Jamaican government, like not needing permission to conduct medical mission, but must adhere to protocol. However, more autonomy is necessary as the diaspora provides revenue to Jamaica especially through remittances and real estate owned by diasporans.

Is there a goal that you believe the global Jamaican Diaspora can rally around?

Yes:

1. For swift provision of better healthcare through my aforementioned strategies and tactics

2. To reduce our crime rate in Jamaica.

Crime reduction can be achieved through simple and basic methods: Through farming, which is the backbone of any nation, utilizing more agriculture to create job opportunities, feed its people and collect revenues through exports. When jobs are available, and the people are not hungry, the crime rate will be lowered.

Thanks for your time and all the best in the election. Do you have any closing thoughts?

My visibility in the Diaspora and Jamaican communities, supporting organizations and their initiatives have been a longtime practice of dedication and commitment to service. I stand ready to serve.