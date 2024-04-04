A Guide To The Best Things To Do Around Jamaica in April 2024

It’s Carnival Season and Kingston, Jamaica will be pallancing, dancing, whining and singing to the latest soca tunes all across the city. Lots of people from home and abroad were out and about enjoying the thrills, frills and niceties Kingston had to offer. April won’t be any different.

The well promoted bio-pic #OneLove is still in the cinema (opened February 14)

Coming up

Three Days, Three Events with the biggest band in Jamaica – April 3, 4 & 6

Kes the Band is live April 4 for more, go to www.ilovesocajamaica.com

Afro Soca Jam – A fusion experience of Afrobeats, Soca, Dancehall, Reggae & Amapiano Carnival Sunday April 7

Jamaica’s newest, Yardmas, Organisers of iLoveSoca and Fete Republic April 7 and 8

April 20

Velocity Fest – Track and Field. With less than a 100 days before the Summer Olympic Games, the Elite track and field athletes will look to sharpen their skills. By then, we should see signs of who the contenders will be. #Paris2024 is July 26 – August 11.

April 27

Racing at Caymanas Park is on every Saturday in April, but we celebrate World Veterinary Day on April 27

Jakes Treasure Beach Off Road Triathlon – every year people come from around the world (Africa! Asia! Europe!) to run past our cows and carry their bikes up Big Groun. Think you’ve got what it takes?

The hotels will host before and after parties:

Jamaica Pegasus

AC Marriott

ROK Hilton

Courtleigh

Spanish Court

You can hang out at the Summit any day of the week.

About the Author

Carole is an Author with three books on Sport, Sport Tourism and Sport Marketing, those books were written 2007 – 2021. Over the last five years she has focused a significant portion of her work on Sport Marketing where she coordinates Sponsorship and Marketing for major sporting events and targeted events e.g. Mouttet Mile, a prestigious horseracing event held in December at Caymanas Park. Carole’s work in sport journalism dates back to 1987 as a reporter at the Gleaner Company (the oldest newspaper in the Caribbean); she went on to cover sport globally for and about Jamaica. The Mercy College Graduate has worked with Usain Bolt as his publicist from 2009 – 2013. She has also worked as head of Marketing and Communication with West Indies Cricket and was Jamaica’s Film Commissioner from June 2014 to December 2015. She is an avid sports fan.

Photo – David Katzive