Best of Jamaica in New Jersey 2023 Winners

The results from the 2023 “Best of Jamaica in New Jersey”. What is the best restaurant in New Jersey? What Is The Best Place To Get a Patty in New Jersey? This and many other questions are answered in the 2023 “Best of Jamaica in New Jersey” survey results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Jamaikery Bakery 424 Park Ave, East Orange, NJ 07017

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: D & D Caribbean Grocery – 8 Arlington Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Island Vibes Jamaican Restaurant

WHAT IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JERK CHICKEN?

Winner: PT JUST JERK Jamaican Cuisine

THE BEST JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT?

Winner: The Jamaica Organization of NJ Anniversary Award of Excellence & Gala