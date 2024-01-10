Best of Jamaica in Dallas 2023 Winners

The results from the 2023 “Best of Jamaica in Dallas”. What is the best restaurant in Dallas? What Is The Best Place To Get a Patty in Dallas? This and many other questions are answered in the 2023 “Best of Jamaica in Dallas” survey results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: The Island Spot

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Island Spice Groceries and More LLC, 4043 E Trinity Mills Rd Suite 114, Dallas, TX 75287



WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Roland’s Jamaican Chicken

WHAT IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JERK CHICKEN?

Winner: Roland’s Jamaican Chicken

THE BEST JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT?

Winner: Dallas Reggae Festival

