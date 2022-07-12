Barbara Joy Gloudon (1935-2022) – Saluting 60 Jamaican Women

Barbara Joy Gloudon did so many things and excelled in all of them. The little girl from Harvey River in the northern parish of Hanover, the eldest of ten children, became an outstanding journalist, playwright, author, communication specialist, radio talk-show host, and lecturer. She authored several national pantomimes, plays, articles and a book; earning many national and international awards and medals. And for two years, she even found time to become Director of the Jamaica Tourist Board, the nation’s leading public relations agency for tourism.

Her awards included an Honorary Doctorate from the University of the West Indies, induction into the Press Association of Jamaica’s (PAJ) Hall of Fame, a special Lifetime Achievement Award for her unparalleled service to journalism by the PAJ; the Gleaner award for her contribution to art and culture. She was also appointed a Fellow of the Institute of Jamaica (FIOJ), for her outstanding contribution to the arts and culture. In 1992, she was awarded the Order of Jamaica (OJ), the fifth highest national honour by the Government of Jamaica.

She lectured locally and internationally on social and cultural issues and was a board member of the Jamaica National Commission for UNESCO ( United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation). But her greatest contribution to Jamaica was as a radio talk-show host for a public affairs call-in programme where callers comment on a variety of social, economic and even personal issues.

Barbara was a keen listener and gave of her wealth of knowledge, experience, wisdom and sense of humour in helping her callers resolve issues. For thirty years she was a welcome voice on national radio.

The Honourable Barbara Joy Gloudon, one of Jamaica’s treasures.

Versatile – The ability to embrace a variety of skills in various fields, moving with ease from one to another.