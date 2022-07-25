Cedella Marley to Be Honored in New York with International Humanitarian Award from American Friends of Jamaica

American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) announced that it will present its International Humanitarian Award to Cedella Marley, the first child born to Bob and Rita Marley, in honor of her dedication to service in Jamaica. AFJ will present the award to Marley at the Hummingbird Gala on September 23, 2022, at New York’s Plaza Hotel.

Cedella Marley is a singer, author, fashion designer, and entrepreneur, who has oversight of Marley Holdings, the family entity that manages the rights to use Bob Marley’s name and likeness, as well as all other rights relating to Marley interests. Cedella Marley is the CEO of Tuff Gong International and is also responsible for overseeing all Marley-related business in Jamaica. She serves as the director of the family’s charitable organization, the Bob Marley Foundation, which is dedicated to carrying on the legacy of Bob Marley. The Foundation sponsors programs to aid institutions in Jamaica, including Bustamante Children’s Hospital in Kingston; Victoria Jubilee; Bob Marley’s former school, the Stepney Primary and Junior High School in St. Ann; and the Eira Schrader Golden Age Home in Trench Town. In addition, Cedella Marley is the ambassador to Jamaica’s national women’s football team, the Reggae Girlz.

Cedella Marley, the daughter of Bob and Rita Marley and the mother of Skip Marley, won three Grammy awards as a member of Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers with her siblings. When the group disbanded in 2002, she went on to have a solo singing career and became a successful entrepreneur producing several clothing lines. She author the book “One Love” and was featured in a documentary released in 2012 about the Marleys. She created a musical “Three Little Birds” that included several Bob Marley songs and opened in New York in 2014. When Jamaica’s women’s national football team disbanded due to lack of funding, Cedella Marley raised money through the Bob Marley Foundation to reform the team and find a coach, Hue Menzies. She helped the team to its qualification for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and continues her support to date.

The AFJ is a nonprofit organization that is committed to the support of Jamaica’s charities and social initiatives that seek to improve the lives of Jamaicans via developments in education, health care, and economic development. Its goal is to support initiatives designed to advance self-sufficiency, health communities, and a stronger nation of Jamaica. The AFJ has presented its International Humanitarian Award since its founding in 1982. The organization has raised more than US$14 million to date for nonprofits and charities in Jamaica.