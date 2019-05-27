Confirmed: New Rihanna Album Will Include Long-Rumored Dancehall & Reggae Tracks

Rihanna has officially confirmed that her next album will address the superstar’s Bajan heritage and include long-rumored dancehall and reggae tracks. The album has a tentative title of “R9” and will show that Rihanna has listened to requests from her fans for new music. She said this album that she is working on will display her Caribbean roots more than any recordings she has released to date. Rihanna has played reggae and dancehall vibes on her previous songs, including “Pon De Replay,” “Man Down” and “Work.” However, her successes have basically been founded on R&B and pop. Rihanna, who is from Barbados, recently revealed in an interview with T Magazine that the new album will truly speak to her roots in the Caribbean. In July 2019, Rolling Stone magazine had a report that the next Rihanna album would be a reggae album, stating that eight songs representing the new work had already been completed. She received more than 500 submissions of songs from Jamaican songwriters and producers for the project. According to an anonymous dancehall producer quoted by Rolling Stone, Rihanna’s team was only selecting ten songs and held writing camps and attempting to keep information about the album under wraps for almost a year and a half. While she says the album, her ninth, is “tentatively” titled “R9,” Rihanna has noted that it would be difficult to change the name that her fans have been calling it by that name even before its release.

The superstar has not released any solo materials since 2017, she has been successful in raising her profile in the fashion and beauty industries, along with providing support to her numerous philanthropic causes – and featuring on several top singles/. She and her people have teased fans throughout 2019 with rumored release dates for the new album, but no official release has been scheduled yet, nor has an official tracklist been made available.

Photo Source: Rihanna Instagram