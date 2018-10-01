Renaissance Disco’s DJ Delano Celebrated Birthday in Ft. Lauderdale in Fine Style

It was a joyous occasion in the environs of Fort Lauderdale, Florida where Delano Thomas (DJ Delano), co-founder and CEO of Renaissance Disco, celebrated his birthday in fine style. His birthday bash took place at Krave Lounge, which featured a packed house where patrons were treated to hours of juggling by several sound systems, including Iiconz, HMV Sounds, DJ Wizard and, of course, Renaissance Disco.

Renaissance sound system made a name for itself in Jamaica in the decade of the 1990s and evolved out of a group of top-notch selectors. Undoubtedly one of the top sound systems in Jamaica today, Renaissance’s now legendary and unmistakable brand has become synonymous with class and quality within reggae and dancehall circles not only in Jamaica but also across far reaches of the world where DJ Delano has ventured to showcase his tune jugglin’ and mixing talents. Delano, who is fittingly the lead selector of Renaissance Disco, garnered both the ASCAP Pop Music Award as well as the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Award in 2015. Beyond that, he also produced Sean Paul’s 2005 smash hit—We Be Burnin’—which reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Delano has worked with many notable Jamaican entertainers, including Sean Paul, Shaggy, Beenie Man, and Bounty Killer—just to name a few. So too, he has also worked alongside a number of big-name international artists, such as Grandmaster Flash, Eve, Swiss Beats, Destiny’s Child, and Bunji Garlin. Renaissance Disco will turn 29 this year.

