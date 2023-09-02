Honoring World Coconut Day: 5 Reasons You Should Eat More Coconut Meat “Jelly”

You know that white stuff inside a coconut? That’s coconut meat, and it’s really good for you. It’s has fiber and a compound called MCTs (medium-chain triglycerides), which can do good things for your body like help with digestion, keep your heart healthy, and even help with weight loss.

Coconuts thrive in warm, tropical weather, and that’s why you’ll find plenty of coconut trees in Jamaica. Spend some time examining the texture of this fruit. It has a tough, brown shells on the outside, but inside, you’ll find the tasty and nutritious coconut meat.

With coconut oil and coconut milk getting more popular these days, you might be wondering what you can do with coconut meat and if it’s healthy for you. Well, here are five reasons you should eat more coconut meat or as Jamaicans would say, “coconut jelly”.

Natural anti-aging properties

Coconut jelly contains antioxidants that aid the body in mitigating the effects of free radicals that causes cellular damage within the body and results in premature signs of aging. The gelatinous coconut jelly is also rich in vitamin C that acts as a catalyst for the production of the antioxidants the body manufactures on its own.

Aids in Digestion

Dietary fiber is essential for digestive health, aids in normalizing blood glucose levels, and relieving constipation. It’s also beneficial for lowering levels of “bad” cholesterol. Young coconut has fewer calories than a mature fruit, less fat, and fewer carbs.

Builds Your Muscles

Coconut jelly contains a significant amount of protein needed for building muscle. It’s a sustainable, plant-based solution for vegans and those that want to mitigate the adverse health effects of eating too much meat.

Great Source of Fast Energy

These are fats that are easily and quickly digested and provide a source of fast energy. Researchers believe medium-chain fats have the potential to increase “good” cholesterol, prevent the body from storing fat, and make people feel fuller longer.

Great Source of Electrolytes

The human body requires a variety of micronutrients commonly called trace elements. Those encompass copper, manganese, potassium, magnesium, and iron – all of which are present in the flesh of coconuts. Coconut jelly is also a natural source of electrolytes that are present in sports drinks.

