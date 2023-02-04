Full Cast Announced For New TV Series Pilot From Yard

The full cast of the much anticipated new television series pilot From Yard has been announced.

From Yard is based on the autobiographical novel Yardie by David G. Heron.The series is described as an immigrant urban drama that follows the life of the author from his childhood days growing up in Jamaica through his often turbulent young adulthood in New York City, including his years as a parole officer, as he struggles to find his own path amidst personal and professional challenges and tragedy.

The series is produced by Leland and Phaedra Benford through Cupcake Rapture Studios in Atlanta, with Heron serving as Executive Producer. Benford directs from a script written by Heron, Noel E. Dunn and Maya Hall, adapted from Heron’s novel.

The talented and diverse cast of mostly Jamaican actors that will join the previously announced Miranda Melhado includes Shevrado Oliver, Glen ‘Titus’ Campbell, David Heron (not to be confused with the story’s author David G. Heron), Joe Herrera, Darron Donaldson, Adam Christian, Claire Dennison and Chaun Archer.

Shevrado Oliver heads the cast as the series’ lead character, David G. Heron, aka ‘Dave.’ Oliver is one of Jamaica’s fastest rising young actors with a growing resume that spans both stage and screen. He can currently be seen on the Television Jamaica series Thicker Than Water and will appear in the upcoming feature films Behind Closed Doors and The Mars Conspiracy.

Glen ‘Titus’ Campbell appears as Mr. Duncan, the ill tempered Jamaican shopkeeper whose life is made consistently miserable by the boyhood pranks of young Dave Heron and his friends. Campbell is an award winning actor and one of the most versatile and prolific Jamaican artists of his generation. His screen credits include films such as Third World Cop, Sprinter, Joseph and BBC One’s Small Island.

David Heron portrays Samuel Heron, Dave’s stern yet tender father who moves to the US initially before sending for the rest of his family. Heron is an award winning playwright and actor whose controversial legal drama Against His Will was recently presented at New York‘s Apollo Theater by actor-producer Malik Yoba. His screen credits include HBO’s How To Make It In America and the African soap opera Ya Ma Africa.

Joe Herrera plays the role of Ramon Diaz, Dave’s tough, wise cracking parole officer partner. Herrera is an accomplished actor with an extensive list of screen credits including the films Inheritance, Let There Be Light and the upcoming Grace By Night, as well as television series such as BET’s The Family Business, FOX TV’s The Resident and Ghostwriter.

Darron Donaldson appears as Trevor, Dave’s ambitious cousin who arrives in the U.S illegally, determined to succeed by whatever means necessary. Donaldson is an actor and model who has been featured in music videos with Stephen Marley and Shenseea as well as campaigns for brands such as Mastercard and Digicel. From Yard represents his first major acting role.

Adam Christian plays the role of young Dave Heron, seen in flashback scenes of Dave’s childhood in Jamaica and the USA. Adam is a student at The American International School in Kingston (AISK) and has appeared in several of his school’s theatrical productions. From Yard marks his professional acting debut.

Rounding out the cast are Claire Dennison as Dave’s devoted mother Madeline Heron, Chaun Archer as his sister Phoebe and Miranda Melhado as Lisa, a high school dropout known to Dave.They are joined by Michael Heron, Dakarai Lawrence and Ashanti Harris among others.

Principal photography on the production recently wrapped in Kingston Jamaica after earlier scenes were shot in Atlanta in mid January.

According to Producer-Director Leland Benford, whose first feature film Empathy will hit the festival circuit later this year, “I can honestly say that the experience of working on From Yard in Atlanta and in Jamaica has been nothing short of amazing. The goal has always been to bring excitement and authenticity to the life story of David G. Heron- an immigrant urban story that has yet to be told- and I believe that we have done that. Quite frankly, I can’t wait to show audiences what we have created.”

Benford also confirms that upon completion, the pilot of From Yard will be shopped to various cable networks and streaming platforms to secure a production deal for the remaining episodes of the show’s first season.

PHOTO CREDITS – Shevrado Oliver -Photo by Shaekir Oliver | Glen ‘Titus’ Campbell- Photo by Dash Productions | David Heron- Photo by Anthony Legg | Joe Herrera – Photo by Beverly Brosius | Darron Donaldson – Photo by Britney Holung | Adam Christian – Photo by Leo Hudson | Claire Dennison – Photo by Kyla McGann | Chaun Archer- Photo courtesy of Avid Multimedia | Miranda Melhado – Photo by Yaw Asiedu